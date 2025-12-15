ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Records Biggest Single-Day Haul, Becomes His Highest Grosser

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest release, Dhurandhar, is leaving no stone unturned to break records at the box office. The film, starring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has witnessed the highest single-day collection on Day 10. Released on December 5, the spy action thriller has now crossed the Rs 350 crore mark at the box office in India.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10

According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected Rs 59 crore on Sunday (Day 10), turning out to be the film's highest-earning day so far. The Aditya Dhar directorial opened at Rs 28 crore and has been collecting impressive numbers. By the end of Week 1, the movie brought in Rs 207.25 crore. On Day 8 and Day 9, the film raked in Rs 32.5 crore and Rs 53 crore, respectively. With this, the film's total 10-day Hindi net collection stands at Rs 351.75 crore.

Occupancy Rates

Dhurandhar had an overall 76.84% Hindi (2D) occupancy in theatres on Sunday.

Morning Shows: 59.57%

Afternoon Shows: 87.20%

Evening Shows: 89.06%

Night Shows: 71.53%

Box Office Breakdown

Day India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 207.25 Cr Day 8 Rs 32.500 Day 9 Rs 53 Cr Day 10 Rs 59 Cr Total Rs 351.75 Cr

Data Source: Sacnilk