Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Records Biggest Single-Day Haul, Becomes His Highest Grosser
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar creates box office history as its second Sunday becomes the biggest day, crossing Rs 350 crore in India in 10 days.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 15, 2025 at 10:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest release, Dhurandhar, is leaving no stone unturned to break records at the box office. The film, starring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has witnessed the highest single-day collection on Day 10. Released on December 5, the spy action thriller has now crossed the Rs 350 crore mark at the box office in India.
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10
According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected Rs 59 crore on Sunday (Day 10), turning out to be the film's highest-earning day so far. The Aditya Dhar directorial opened at Rs 28 crore and has been collecting impressive numbers. By the end of Week 1, the movie brought in Rs 207.25 crore. On Day 8 and Day 9, the film raked in Rs 32.5 crore and Rs 53 crore, respectively. With this, the film's total 10-day Hindi net collection stands at Rs 351.75 crore.
Occupancy Rates
Dhurandhar had an overall 76.84% Hindi (2D) occupancy in theatres on Sunday.
Morning Shows: 59.57%
Afternoon Shows: 87.20%
Evening Shows: 89.06%
Night Shows: 71.53%
Box Office Breakdown
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|India Net Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 207.25 Cr
|Day 8
|Rs 32.500
|Day 9
|Rs 53 Cr
|Day 10
|Rs 59 Cr
|Total
|Rs 351.75 Cr
Data Source: Sacnilk
Dhurandhar Eyes KGF Chapter 2 Records
With its impressive second Sunday performance, Dhurandhar is now eying the lifetime domestic collection of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2, which had gathered Rs 435.33 crore in India. Going by the current pace and weekday hold, trade analysts believe the film has a strong chance of surpassing the lifetime collection of KGF 2 by the end of its second week.
Dhurandhar Becomes Ranveer Singh's Highest-Grosser
Ranveer Singh's film has overtaken the total net collection of his 2018 movie Padmaavat (Rs 302.15 Cr) and has now become his highest-grossing film ever.
Ranveer Singh's Top 5 Hindi Net Collection Films
1. Dhurandhar - Rs 351.75 crore
2. Padmaavat - Rs 302.15 crore
3. Simmba - Rs 240.3 crore
4. Bajirao Mastani - Rs 184.3 crore
5. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani - Rs 153.55 crore
Dhurandhar Worldwide Collection
On the global front, Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide. It is now the third Bollywood film after Saiyaara and Chhaava and the fifth Indian film, including Kantara Chapter 1 and Coolie, of 2025 to achieve this milestone.
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar follows the story of Indian spy Hamza, who infiltrates Pakistan and becomes part of Rehman Dakait's gang. Inspired by real-life incidents such as the Kandahar hijack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film is set in early-2000s Pakistan and revolves around dismantling the notorious Lyari gangs.
Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. A sequel to Dhurandhar is already in development and is slated for a theatrical release on March 19 next year.
READ MORE
- Dhurandhar 2, Toxic, O Romeo & More Action Thrillers Set For Release In The First Quarter Of 2026
- Who Is Flipperachi? All About The Bahraini Rapper Behind The Hit FA9LA Track Featured In Dhurandhar
- Yami Gautam Slams Bollywood's 'Paid Hype' Trend Before Dhurandhar Release, Hrithik Roshan Supports Her Stand