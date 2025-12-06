ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Biggest Career Opener Beats Thamma And Saiyaara

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh returned to the big screens with filmmaker Aditya Dhar's movie Dhurandhar, and the spy action thriller wasted no time in creating box office records. Released yesterday, on December 5, the film became Ranveer's biggest opener and surpassed several predictions made by trade analysts.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1

According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar collected Rs 27 crore net at the box office in India on its opening day. With this impressive start, the film is positioned as one of the highest-ever openers of 2025. The film's first-day collection has also surpassed Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's blockbuster romantic drama Saiyaara, which earned Rs 21.9 crore net and Rs 25.75 crore gross in India on Day 1. In addition to that, Dhurandhar also managed to beat the opening day collection of one of the recent films, Thamma, which debuted at Rs 24 crore.

While Dhrurandhar had an outstanding opening, it is still behind one film. The top opener of 2025 is Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's historical action drama Chhava. The movie, which was released in February this year, brought in Rs 31 crore net and Rs 37.25 crore gross on its first day.

Dhurandhar Occupancy Rates