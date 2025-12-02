ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's Film Collects Over Rs 2 Cr In Pre-Sales, Targets Massive Day 1 Opening

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar is all set to hit the big screens on December 5, 2025. The advance booking for the film has started on Monday, four days ahead of its release. With the film arriving in theatres this Friday, early pre-sales point toward a massive opening day. Within the first few hours, the film sold over 20,000 tickets nationwide.

According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has so far collected Rs 1.43 crore in all-India advance sales from 30,969 tickets across 2,597 shows. The Hindi 2D version has brought in Rs 1.25 crore from 28,256 tickets, while IMAX 2D collected Rs 17.80 lakh from 2,713 tickets. Including block seats, the film's collection rises to Rs 2.94 crore.

One aspect that has caught the attention of everyone is the high cost of premium seats. As per a report by a newswire, the costliest ticket so far has been listed at Maison INOX, Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai, priced at Rs 2,020, including a Rs 70 convenience fee. The ticket allows entry for one viewer and comes without any food or beverage add-ons or special perks.