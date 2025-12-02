Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's Film Collects Over Rs 2 Cr In Pre-Sales, Targets Massive Day 1 Opening
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar generates strong release buzz with high-value advance bookings. The film has collected over Rs 2 crore in pre-sales.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar is all set to hit the big screens on December 5, 2025. The advance booking for the film has started on Monday, four days ahead of its release. With the film arriving in theatres this Friday, early pre-sales point toward a massive opening day. Within the first few hours, the film sold over 20,000 tickets nationwide.
According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has so far collected Rs 1.43 crore in all-India advance sales from 30,969 tickets across 2,597 shows. The Hindi 2D version has brought in Rs 1.25 crore from 28,256 tickets, while IMAX 2D collected Rs 17.80 lakh from 2,713 tickets. Including block seats, the film's collection rises to Rs 2.94 crore.
One aspect that has caught the attention of everyone is the high cost of premium seats. As per a report by a newswire, the costliest ticket so far has been listed at Maison INOX, Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai, priced at Rs 2,020, including a Rs 70 convenience fee. The ticket allows entry for one viewer and comes without any food or beverage add-ons or special perks.
Another talking point is Dhurandhar's reported runtime of three hours and 32 minutes. The exact duration will be confirmed once the CBFC certification process concludes. Despite this, industry insiders are optimistic. Early reports suggest that the film's grand scale, emotional depth, strong performances, and technical finesse could drive audiences to theatres.
Moreover, with no major films releasing on December 5, Dhurandhar could pull audiences to the cinema halls and, as a result, bring in massive numbers at the box office. However, after a week of its release, Dhurandhar will clash with Kapil Sharma's Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2, which is scheduled to be released on December 12, 2025. Other releases in December include Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, and Agastya Nanda's Ikkis, both of which are set to hit theatres on December 25.
Written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who enters the gang networks of Pakistan's Lyari Town. The film is inspired by the real-life incidents linked to the Lyari gang wars. Dhurandhar also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun in key roles.
