ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar's Sara Arjun To Make YRF Debut With Maneesh Sharma's 8-Song Musical Love Story?

Dhurandhar's Sara Arjun To Make YRF Debut With Maneesh Sharma's 8-Song Musical Love Story? ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Sara Arjun, who grabbed attention with her performance in Dhurandhar, is reportedly said to have bagged her first film with Yash Raj Films (YRF). According to a report by a webloid, Sara will play the female lead in an upcoming musical love story, which will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.

The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to have eight songs. The team has reportedly started working on the pre-production, with shooting expected to begin in Punjab in January 2027. Actor Ambrish Verma, who is known for the series Sapne vs Everyone, is also said to be a part of the project. However, details about the rest of the cast are yet to be revealed.

“Sara’s next is a love story with YRF. Pre-production is underway, and she will begin shooting for the film in Punjab in January,” a source told the webloid. The film will mark Sara’s first collaboration with YRF as well as her first project with Maneesh Sharma. The director is known for making romantic films such as Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), which marked his directorial debut, and Shuddh Desi Romance (2013). Both films explored relationships and love through young characters. “Maneesh is known for modern-age romances like Band Baaja Baaraat and Shuddh Desi Romance. As he is collaborating with a young cast again, it will be exciting to see what he comes up with,” an insider told the publication.