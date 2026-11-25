Dhurandhar's Sara Arjun To Make YRF Debut With Maneesh Sharma's 8-Song Musical Love Story?
Actor Sara Arjun is reportedly set to make her YRF debut with Maneesh Sharma's musical love story, featuring eight songs.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 25, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sara Arjun, who grabbed attention with her performance in Dhurandhar, is reportedly said to have bagged her first film with Yash Raj Films (YRF). According to a report by a webloid, Sara will play the female lead in an upcoming musical love story, which will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.
The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to have eight songs. The team has reportedly started working on the pre-production, with shooting expected to begin in Punjab in January 2027. Actor Ambrish Verma, who is known for the series Sapne vs Everyone, is also said to be a part of the project. However, details about the rest of the cast are yet to be revealed.
“Sara’s next is a love story with YRF. Pre-production is underway, and she will begin shooting for the film in Punjab in January,” a source told the webloid.
The film will mark Sara’s first collaboration with YRF as well as her first project with Maneesh Sharma. The director is known for making romantic films such as Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), which marked his directorial debut, and Shuddh Desi Romance (2013). Both films explored relationships and love through young characters.
“Maneesh is known for modern-age romances like Band Baaja Baaraat and Shuddh Desi Romance. As he is collaborating with a young cast again, it will be exciting to see what he comes up with,” an insider told the publication.
Maneesh’s last directorial venture was Tiger 3 (2023), starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. With this reported project, he is expected to return to the romance genre after exploring action in his previous film.
Sara has been receiving attention following her appearance in filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar (2025). The film featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, among others. She is also part of its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026).
Sara is also reportedly being considered to play legendary actor Madhubala in a biopic directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, there has been no official confirmation about these projects yet.
YRF has not announced Sara’s casting or shared an official update about the reported musical love story so far.