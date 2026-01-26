ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Arrested Over Alleged Sexual Exploitation Of Domestic Worker; Probe Underway

According to a news agency, the complainant is a 41-year-old domestic worker who accused the actor of raping and sexually abusing her over nearly ten years. In her statement, the woman alleged that Khan repeatedly assaulted her on the false promise of marriage. The news agency reported that the woman initially did not approach the police due to fear and mental pressure. But, later she decided to file an official complaint after the actor denied marriage and started mentally harassing her. Based on her statement, the police registered a case and took the actor into custody.

Mumbai: Actor Nadeem Khan, who was last seen in Aditya Dhar's blockbuster film Dhurandhar, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police following serious allegations of sexual assault made by a domestic worker. The arrest was made by the Malwani police after the victim filed a detailed complaint.

As per media reports, the woman stated that she began working at Khan's residence around a decade ago. During this period, the two allegedly became close. She claimed that Khan promised to marry her and, trusting his assurance, she entered into a physical relationship with him. The complainant further alleged that the relationship continued for nearly ten years. She told the police that the alleged sexual assaults took place both at her residence and at Khan's house in Versova. She claimed she continued the relationship believing that the actor would eventually marry her.

According to media reports, the woman first approached the Versova police station. However, since the alleged offences occurred within the jurisdiction of the Malwani police station, the case was transferred as a zero FIR. A Malwani police officer was quoted by the media as saying that the actor was arrested based on the woman's statement and that the allegations are being verified. Police officials have stated that the investigation is still at a preliminary stage. They are examining whether any similar complaints have been filed against the actor in the past.

He was last seen on screen in Dhurandhar. The film turned out to be the biggest Indian film of 2025. As per trade figures, Dhurandhar has crossed Rs 1,289 crore at the worldwide box office. The film earned Rs 829.4 crore net in India, with the India gross nearing Rs 995 crore. Overseas markets contributed Rs 294 crore. Reports also suggest that the film sold around 3.5 crore tickets across platforms, making it one of the most-watched Indian films of all time.

Despite playing a small role in the film, Khan received attention for his performance as Akhlaq, a cook associated with Akshaye Khanna's character. No official statement has been issued by the actor or his legal team so far.