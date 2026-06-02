Dhurandhar Actor Gaurav Gera Had Just Rs 84 In His Bank Account; Says Film's Success Improved His Self-Esteem
Dhurandhar actor Gaurav Gera recalled surviving with just Rs 84 in his bank account and said the film's success significantly improved his self-esteem.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 2, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Gaurav Gera, who won praise for his performance in Dhurandhar, has opened up about the difficult years he spent struggling in Mumbai before finding success. The actor revealed that there was a time when he had only Rs 84 in his bank account, but he never gave up on his dream of becoming an actor.
In a recent interview with a newswire, Gaurav spoke about his journey, family support, financial struggles and how the success of Dhurandhar has changed his life.
Known today for his comedy characters and viral social media videos, Gaurav said he never imagined that acting would become his career. Before entering the entertainment industry, he was studying computer-aided design (CAD) and was interested in fashion and technology.
Looking back, the actor said he often thought about futuristic ideas and ways technology could be used in fashion. However, as time passed, he realised that fashion design was not what he truly wanted to pursue.
Gaurav recalled discussing his doubts with his father and suggesting that they stop spending money on a course he was not passionate about. His father, however, encouraged him to complete it first.
According to the actor, his father advised him to finish the course, work for six months and then decide what he wanted to do next. Gaurav followed that advice before eventually choosing theatre and acting.
The actor said he was fortunate to have a supportive family. His father was an IIT-BHU engineer, while his brother later became a software engineer in the United States. Despite their academic backgrounds, neither of them pressured him to follow the same path.
Gaurav said his family always allowed him to make his own choices and supported his dreams.
However, life became challenging after he moved to Mumbai to pursue acting. During his struggling years, money was often in short supply. His father helped whenever possible, but the family had limited resources.
The actor revealed that he still has letters from his father mentioning that he was sending Rs 2,000 because that was all he could afford at the time.
One memory from those days remains unforgettable for Gaurav. He recalled having only Rs 84 in his bank account.
"I remember a time when I had only Rs 84 in my bank account. I was walking past an HDFC Bank branch and jokingly folded my hands toward it, saying, 'Please take care of me.' I would almost bow to the bank every time I passed by. The funny thing was that Rs 84 wasn't even enough to withdraw. I was around 23 or 24 years old then, the age when you're willing to do crazy things to chase your dreams."
Despite the financial difficulties, Gaurav said he never looked at those years as a period of hardship.
"At the time, it didn't even feel like hardship. Today it might seem difficult, but back then I didn't think much about it. If I didn't have money for an auto-rickshaw, I'd simply walk. It wasn't a big deal."
The actor also said he always wanted to become someone who could support others instead of depending on them. He credited his family's values, especially lessons from his grandfather, for shaping that mindset.
Years later, Gaurav received widespread appreciation for his role in Dhurandhar, where he played an Indian spy working undercover as a milk soda vendor in Pakistan. The role helped audiences see him beyond his comic image and earned him praise from viewers and industry insiders.
Speaking earlier about the film's impact, Gaurav admitted that its success came at a crucial point in his career.
"My self-esteem has improved. Mujhe bahut zyada zarurat thi Dhurandhar ki (I needed Dhurandhar). Not just to be a part of it, but also for it to be received well. I am really thankful."