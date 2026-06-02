ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Actor Gaurav Gera Had Just Rs 84 In His Bank Account; Says Film's Success Improved His Self-Esteem

Dhurandhar Actor Gaurav Gera Had Just Rs 84 In His Bank Account; Says Film's Success Improved His Self-Esteem ( Photo: Gaurav Gera, IG )

Hyderabad: Actor Gaurav Gera, who won praise for his performance in Dhurandhar, has opened up about the difficult years he spent struggling in Mumbai before finding success. The actor revealed that there was a time when he had only Rs 84 in his bank account, but he never gave up on his dream of becoming an actor.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Gaurav spoke about his journey, family support, financial struggles and how the success of Dhurandhar has changed his life.

Known today for his comedy characters and viral social media videos, Gaurav said he never imagined that acting would become his career. Before entering the entertainment industry, he was studying computer-aided design (CAD) and was interested in fashion and technology.

Looking back, the actor said he often thought about futuristic ideas and ways technology could be used in fashion. However, as time passed, he realised that fashion design was not what he truly wanted to pursue.

Gaurav recalled discussing his doubts with his father and suggesting that they stop spending money on a course he was not passionate about. His father, however, encouraged him to complete it first.

According to the actor, his father advised him to finish the course, work for six months and then decide what he wanted to do next. Gaurav followed that advice before eventually choosing theatre and acting.

The actor said he was fortunate to have a supportive family. His father was an IIT-BHU engineer, while his brother later became a software engineer in the United States. Despite their academic backgrounds, neither of them pressured him to follow the same path.

Gaurav said his family always allowed him to make his own choices and supported his dreams.