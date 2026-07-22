ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar Actor Ayesha Khan 'Dragged', Detained By Mumbai Police Before Joining CJP Protest - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Ayesha Khan was detained by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday after she reached Dadar to take part in a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The actor claimed that she was taken into custody before she could even raise a slogan or speak about the protest. She also shared videos on Instagram, alleging that she was pushed into a police van without being told the reason for her detention.

Ayesha Khan says she was detained before saying a word

Sharing her side of the incident through an Instagram video, Ayesha said she had gone to Dadar around 4 pm to show support for the ongoing student protests. According to the actor, she was accompanied by a few male and female friends and had not even started participating in the protest when the police stopped them.

Ayesha said a police officer told her that they were not allowed to protest at the spot. She replied, "Bata dijiye dusra aur kya raasta hain? (Tell us what the other option is?)".

She alleged that before any proper conversation could take place, police officers began detaining the group. "They first pulled my brother and my friend. Then around 15 police officers, including 10 men and five women, surrounded us and told us to get into the police van," she said.

"I was dragged into the police van"

The actor claimed that she resisted getting into the van because she wanted to know why they were being detained. "I was pulled by 4-5 women. I used all my strength to try not to get into the van, but they pulled us in. Poorey van mein hum poochte rahein ki aap ne humein kyu detain kiya hain? Humne galti kya kiya hain? No answer, no accountability, nothing. Kisi ne koi jawab nahi diya aur humein Dadar se door Worli lekar aaye," she said.

Ayesha added that after reaching the police station in Worli, the officers there spoke to them respectfully. However, she said her main question still remained unanswered. "I still want to know why we were detained. What was the reason?" she said.