Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Is Ranveer Singh Starrer Sequel Bigger And Better Than The Original?
Dhurandhar 2 sparks massive buzz on X, with praise for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar, while some viewers debate its length and political undertones.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 19, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Director Aditya Dhar's much-anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge finally hit theatres on March 19, and the internet wasted no time in reacting. Starring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, the sequel arrives after months of intense anticipation following the success of its first part. With hundreds of preview shows held a day before release, social media platform X quickly turned into a live review board, capturing everything from overwhelming praise to sharp criticism.
Early reactions suggest that the film has struck a strong chord with a large section of viewers. Many were quick to call it a cinematic spectacle, with one user writing, "Some films entertain… some expose #Dhurandhar2 does both 🔥," summing up the film's appeal. Another viewer echoed the excitement, calling it "PEAK CINEMA" and rating it a perfect "10/10," while praising Dhar for "nailing it again" and describing it as the "best spy thriller and action movie," adding that Ranveer Singh delivered the "best acting of his life."
The scale and execution of the film have also impressed audiences. One tweet described Dhurandhar 2 as "slow but steady," but quickly added that it features "god level making and execution," with a "damn good" script and "freaking awesome" technical aspects. The same user highlighted Ranveer's performance as being in "beast mode," reinforcing the dominant sentiment that the actor is the film's biggest strength. One widely shared post called the Dhurandhar series "the SHOLAY of this century."
Dhurandhar 2 is PEAK CINEMA— Abhishek Chakravarti (@chakravartiabh1) March 18, 2026
MOVIE 10/10@AdityaDharFilms they nailed it again
Beast movie.
Best spy thriller and action movie @RanveerOfficial best acting of his life
Best experience in theatre
Loved it
🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟
#Dhurandhar2Review #dhurandhar2 #adityadhar #ranveer pic.twitter.com/CmBDKeezRw
#Dhurandhar2 : slow but steady, god level making and execution, script was damn good, Ranveer on beast mode, sara was nice and all other actors were good, also the technical side was freaking awesome. BLOODY REVENGE done.— 𝗦𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗱𝗵 (@Sab3ari) March 18, 2026
കിടിലം പടം 🙏🏼🔥
pic.twitter.com/M4uOtzeni7
Many viewers believe the film is a career-defining moment for Ranveer Singh. One user even went as far as saying he "must win the National Award for this," calling the film "peak cinema." Interestingly, the film has also sparked comparisons within the spy genre. One user remarked that Dhurandhar and its sequel have "unintentionally mocked the 'YRF Spy Universe' to the point of no return," suggesting that Dhar's vision has raised the bar for action thrillers in India.
#Dhurandhar2Review— Amit Biswas - Bharat Unfiltered ✍️ (@kumar3798) March 18, 2026
You Cannot be More Satisfied with a Film Being an Indian than This
MOST SATISFIED FILM THIS DECADE
Dhurandhar Series is the SHOLAY of this Century
Get Ready for a BOX OFFICE TSUNAMI 🔥🔥🔥
PERFECT FILM that shows You don't need to be Neutral for a Movie… pic.twitter.com/VF5PmXDWln
After watching #Dhurandhar2 You will realize how @myogiadityanath ji era has been crucial in UP & for India’s security. Film 🎞️ shows UP’s strong 💪 Law and Order under CM Yogi.— Butta Ashwin Chandra 🇮🇳 (@Ashwin_Butta) March 19, 2026
Demonetisation disrupts the entire plan
Some films entertain… some expose #Dhurandhar2 does both 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EjPYPUeemi
However, not all reactions have been entirely positive. A section of viewers has criticised the film for what they perceive as heavy-handed messaging. Some posts labelled it as overly loud and agenda-driven. These contrasting opinions have only added to the conversation, making Dhurandhar 2 one of the most talked-about releases in recent times.
Thank God Toxic did not release. Otherwise Daddy would have gone home and never dared to come back out again.— KrishnaKritics (@KrishnaTalks95) March 19, 2026
TEAM DHURANDHAR ATE 🔥🔥🔥🔥#Dhurandhar2 #DhurandharTheRevenge #Toxic
Film critic Sumit Kadel also weighed in with a highly positive review, calling the film a "game-changing, industry-shaking phenomenon." He praised its scale, intensity, and emotional depth, noting that it surpasses the first part "by a huge margin." According to him, despite its long runtime, the film "doesn't give the audience a single dull moment," with a screenplay that moves at lightning speed. He also highlighted the deeper exploration of characters and backstory, particularly the transformation of its central figure.
#DhurandharTheRevenge - REVIEW— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 18, 2026
A GAME-CHANGING, INDUSTRY-SHAKING PHENOMENON.
Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 4.5 Stars) #Dhurandhar2 doesn’t just meet expectations,it surpasses them by a HUGE MARGIN. In every aspect, the film turns out to be bigger, better, and far more engaging than… pic.twitter.com/TkW2PEx2qW
Kadel was especially impressed with Ranveer Singh's dual-shaded performance, saying the actor "completely lives his character." He also credited Aditya Dhar for crafting an ambitious project and suggested that the director could be a strong contender for major awards. The film's music, technical quality, and climax were also singled out as standout elements, with predictions that it could set new box office benchmarks.
Read More
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- 'Almost Similar To Akshaye, But Bigger': Choreographer Vijay Ganguly Hints At Ranveer Singh's Explosive Entry In Dhurandhar 2 & More
- Did Aditya Dhar Hint At Dhurandhar 3 With His 'Don't Leave Until Credits Roll' Request Ahead Of Sequel's Release?