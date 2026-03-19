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Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Is Ranveer Singh Starrer Sequel Bigger And Better Than The Original?

Dhurandhar 2 sparks massive buzz on X, with praise for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar, while some viewers debate its length and political undertones.

Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2
Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2 (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : March 19, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Director Aditya Dhar's much-anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge finally hit theatres on March 19, and the internet wasted no time in reacting. Starring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, the sequel arrives after months of intense anticipation following the success of its first part. With hundreds of preview shows held a day before release, social media platform X quickly turned into a live review board, capturing everything from overwhelming praise to sharp criticism.

Early reactions suggest that the film has struck a strong chord with a large section of viewers. Many were quick to call it a cinematic spectacle, with one user writing, "Some films entertain… some expose #Dhurandhar2 does both 🔥," summing up the film's appeal. Another viewer echoed the excitement, calling it "PEAK CINEMA" and rating it a perfect "10/10," while praising Dhar for "nailing it again" and describing it as the "best spy thriller and action movie," adding that Ranveer Singh delivered the "best acting of his life."

The scale and execution of the film have also impressed audiences. One tweet described Dhurandhar 2 as "slow but steady," but quickly added that it features "god level making and execution," with a "damn good" script and "freaking awesome" technical aspects. The same user highlighted Ranveer's performance as being in "beast mode," reinforcing the dominant sentiment that the actor is the film's biggest strength. One widely shared post called the Dhurandhar series "the SHOLAY of this century."

Many viewers believe the film is a career-defining moment for Ranveer Singh. One user even went as far as saying he "must win the National Award for this," calling the film "peak cinema." Interestingly, the film has also sparked comparisons within the spy genre. One user remarked that Dhurandhar and its sequel have "unintentionally mocked the 'YRF Spy Universe' to the point of no return," suggesting that Dhar's vision has raised the bar for action thrillers in India.

However, not all reactions have been entirely positive. A section of viewers has criticised the film for what they perceive as heavy-handed messaging. Some posts labelled it as overly loud and agenda-driven. These contrasting opinions have only added to the conversation, making Dhurandhar 2 one of the most talked-about releases in recent times.

Film critic Sumit Kadel also weighed in with a highly positive review, calling the film a "game-changing, industry-shaking phenomenon." He praised its scale, intensity, and emotional depth, noting that it surpasses the first part "by a huge margin." According to him, despite its long runtime, the film "doesn't give the audience a single dull moment," with a screenplay that moves at lightning speed. He also highlighted the deeper exploration of characters and backstory, particularly the transformation of its central figure.

Kadel was especially impressed with Ranveer Singh's dual-shaded performance, saying the actor "completely lives his character." He also credited Aditya Dhar for crafting an ambitious project and suggested that the director could be a strong contender for major awards. The film's music, technical quality, and climax were also singled out as standout elements, with predictions that it could set new box office benchmarks.

Read More

  1. 'Revenge Ho Toh Dhurandhar Jaisa': Allu Arjun, Preity Zinta, Other Celebs Rave About Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2
  2. 'Almost Similar To Akshaye, But Bigger': Choreographer Vijay Ganguly Hints At Ranveer Singh's Explosive Entry In Dhurandhar 2 & More
  3. Did Aditya Dhar Hint At Dhurandhar 3 With His 'Don't Leave Until Credits Roll' Request Ahead Of Sequel's Release?

TAGGED:

DHURANDHAR 2 X REVIEW
RANVEER SINGH DHURANDHAR 2
ADITYA DHAR DHURANDHAR 2 REACTIONS
DHURANDHAR 2 AUDIENCE REVIEW
DHURANDHAR 2 TWITTER REVIEW

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