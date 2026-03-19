ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Is Ranveer Singh Starrer Sequel Bigger And Better Than The Original?

Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Director Aditya Dhar's much-anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge finally hit theatres on March 19, and the internet wasted no time in reacting. Starring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, the sequel arrives after months of intense anticipation following the success of its first part. With hundreds of preview shows held a day before release, social media platform X quickly turned into a live review board, capturing everything from overwhelming praise to sharp criticism. Early reactions suggest that the film has struck a strong chord with a large section of viewers. Many were quick to call it a cinematic spectacle, with one user writing, "Some films entertain… some expose #Dhurandhar2 does both 🔥," summing up the film's appeal. Another viewer echoed the excitement, calling it "PEAK CINEMA" and rating it a perfect "10/10," while praising Dhar for "nailing it again" and describing it as the "best spy thriller and action movie," adding that Ranveer Singh delivered the "best acting of his life." The scale and execution of the film have also impressed audiences. One tweet described Dhurandhar 2 as "slow but steady," but quickly added that it features "god level making and execution," with a "damn good" script and "freaking awesome" technical aspects. The same user highlighted Ranveer's performance as being in "beast mode," reinforcing the dominant sentiment that the actor is the film's biggest strength. One widely shared post called the Dhurandhar series "the SHOLAY of this century."