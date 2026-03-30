ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2: Wild Casting Stories, A Song Made Overnight And Turning Mumbai Into Lyari - BTS You Didn't Know

Hyderabad: Aditya Dhar's espionage thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become one of the most talked-about films of the year. While audiences are praising the performances, scale, and storytelling, several interesting behind-the-scenes stories are now emerging. From unique casting decisions to last-minute surprises and emotional music moments, the film's journey is filled with fascinating trivia. Here is a closer look at some lesser-known facts that make the film even more special.

Sara Arjun's Casting Came After 1,000 Auditions

One of the most interesting stories from the film is the casting of Sara Arjun. The makers wanted a fresh face for the role of Yalina. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that the team was clear from the beginning that they didn't want someone familiar. They wanted someone who would look believable in the world of the story.

More than 1,000 girls were auditioned. Sara Arjun's audition stood out as her performance impressed the team and her clip was immediately sent to director Aditya Dhar. When he saw the audition, he reportedly asked, "Who is this?" Initially, the team wondered if she might look too short for the role, but her strong performance convinced them. The chemistry with Ranveer Singh's character also worked perfectly. The team believed she brought freshness and authenticity, exactly what they were looking for.

R. Madhavan Said Yes Instantly While Others Hesitated

Another interesting trivia involves the film's star-studded cast. Despite the film's scale, several established actors were initially unsure about joining the project. Actors like Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna reportedly took time before coming on board. However, R. Madhavan stood out as he agreed to the role immediately. According to Mukesh Chhabra, Madhavan didn't worry about screen time and focused on the impact of the character instead. Interestingly, Madhavan and Arjun Rampal were on set for only around 12 days.

Manav Gohil Joined Without Audition

Actor Manav Gohil's entry into the film is equally surprising. He revealed that he did not audition for the role at all. In fact, he was holidaying with his family in Mussoorie when he received a call from Chhabra. The casting director simply asked if he had dates available. When Manav said yes, he was told that he had to travel to Bangkok. That was it. He didn't know the film, the director, or even the role.