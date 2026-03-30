Dhurandhar 2: Wild Casting Stories, A Song Made Overnight And Turning Mumbai Into Lyari - BTS You Didn't Know
Sara Arjun's casting, Madhavan's instant yes, Satish Kaushik connection, and more trivia define Dhurandhar 2.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 30, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST|
Updated : March 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Aditya Dhar's espionage thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become one of the most talked-about films of the year. While audiences are praising the performances, scale, and storytelling, several interesting behind-the-scenes stories are now emerging. From unique casting decisions to last-minute surprises and emotional music moments, the film's journey is filled with fascinating trivia. Here is a closer look at some lesser-known facts that make the film even more special.
Sara Arjun's Casting Came After 1,000 Auditions
One of the most interesting stories from the film is the casting of Sara Arjun. The makers wanted a fresh face for the role of Yalina. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that the team was clear from the beginning that they didn't want someone familiar. They wanted someone who would look believable in the world of the story.
More than 1,000 girls were auditioned. Sara Arjun's audition stood out as her performance impressed the team and her clip was immediately sent to director Aditya Dhar. When he saw the audition, he reportedly asked, "Who is this?" Initially, the team wondered if she might look too short for the role, but her strong performance convinced them. The chemistry with Ranveer Singh's character also worked perfectly. The team believed she brought freshness and authenticity, exactly what they were looking for.
R. Madhavan Said Yes Instantly While Others Hesitated
Another interesting trivia involves the film's star-studded cast. Despite the film's scale, several established actors were initially unsure about joining the project. Actors like Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna reportedly took time before coming on board. However, R. Madhavan stood out as he agreed to the role immediately. According to Mukesh Chhabra, Madhavan didn't worry about screen time and focused on the impact of the character instead. Interestingly, Madhavan and Arjun Rampal were on set for only around 12 days.
Manav Gohil Joined Without Audition
Actor Manav Gohil's entry into the film is equally surprising. He revealed that he did not audition for the role at all. In fact, he was holidaying with his family in Mussoorie when he received a call from Chhabra. The casting director simply asked if he had dates available. When Manav said yes, he was told that he had to travel to Bangkok. That was it. He didn't know the film, the director, or even the role.
Manav described the experience as bizarre but exciting. He admitted that he was unsure whether he was right for the role. At the same time, the team had not seen him test for it. Despite that, everything worked out, and he became part of the film. Sometimes, casting decisions happen in unexpected ways, and this was one such example.
A Song Recorded At 4 AM On Launch Day
The music of the film has also created buzz, and one of its tracks has an unusual story. Singer Jasmine Sandlas revealed that the emotional song Jaiye Sajana was completed on the very day of the album launch. She shared that she was in the studio at 4 AM with composer Shashwat Sachdev. They were writing and recording the song just hours before it was unveiled. Some parts had been written months earlier, but the final version came together at the last moment. Despite the rushed timeline, the track turned out to be deeply emotional. According to Jasmine, the song captures feelings of loneliness and betrayal. She also expressed surprise at how widely the song connected with audiences worldwide.
The Title Has A Satish Kaushik Connection
Another touching trivia comes from actor Anupam Kher. He revealed that the title Dhurandhar originally belonged to late actor Satish Kaushik. The makers acknowledged this connection at the beginning of the film. Kher said he was happy to see the tribute. This small detail added emotional value to the film and connected it with the legacy of Satish Kaushik. It also showed how the team respected the late actor.
DURANDHAR2 IS OUTSTANDING!🏆ADITYA DHAR IS A ROCKSTAR! ❤️🥹Sometimes, words fall short.— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 21, 2026
You walk out of a film… and there’s a silence within you that says everything, yet explains nothing. That’s what watching #Dhurandar felt like. It is not just a film. It is an experience. An… pic.twitter.com/3LX6MMPDwS
Mumbai's Street Turned Into Lyari
The film's scale is evident in its production design. For one sequence, the makers recreated Lyari, Pakistan, in Mumbai. A lane in Ballard Estate was transformed completely for the shoot. The area was tightly secured during filming. Sets were redesigned to match the look and feel of Lyari. This transformation added authenticity to the film's backdrop. Even people who witnessed the shoot shared how detailed the setup looked. The sequence featured Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. The effort taken by the production team showed the level of realism the makers wanted to achieve.
A Real-Life Doctor Got A Cameo In The Film
Perhaps the most heartwarming trivia is about Dr Sunny Ashok. He is a government doctor from Punjab who ended up appearing in the film. During a shoot near Ludhiana, Arjun Rampal reportedly suffered a minor injury. Dr Ashok was called to assess the situation. His timely help ensured everything was under control. A few days later, he visited the set again and requested a photo with Ranveer Singh. Ranveer jokingly told him they would include him in the film.
Surprisingly, the team actually gave him a small cameo. He appeared in a scene treating Ranveer Singh's character. The scene was completed in one take. Dr Ashok had no acting experience, but his natural performance added realism. After release, clips of his appearance went viral and he became a local celebrity overnight.
#DhurandharTheRevenge owns the moment, the screen, and the world. 💯— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) March 30, 2026
Day-wise break-up | India NBOC
Week 1: ₹637 Cr*
DAY 8: ₹53 Cr*
DAY 9: ₹42 Cr*
DAY 10: ₹64 Cr*
DAY 11: ₹71 Cr*
India: ₹867 Cr*
Worldwide GBOC (11 Days)
India: ₹1023 Cr*
Overseas: ₹342 Cr*
Book… pic.twitter.com/uo7an5m30R
A Blockbuster Filled With Unique Stories
From detailed casting to spontaneous decisions and emotional tributes, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is filled with memorable behind-the-scenes moments. Whether it is Sara Arjun's thousand-audition journey, Madhavan's instant yes, a last-minute casting call, a 4 AM song recording, or a real doctor's cameo, each story adds another layer to the film's success.