Dhurandhar 2: Who's Back, Who's New And What To Expect From Ranveer Singh Starrer
Dhurandhar: The Revenge releases March 19, 2026, with Ranveer Singh returning as Hamza in a bigger, darker spy thriller packed with action and emotion.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 4, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: After the massive success of Dhurandhar in 2025, the much-awaited sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is all set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller promises bigger action, deeper emotions, and a darker story. The film will release on the festive occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid-al-Fitr.
The first film was a record-breaking blockbuster. It earned over Rs 1,349 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Fans praised Ranveer Singh for his intense performance as undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari, who lives under the fake identity of Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Now, the sequel continues his dangerous mission inside Karachi's criminal world.
What Is The Plot And Who's Returning?
In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Hamza's mission becomes even more personal. As rival gangs and corrupt officials close in, he finds himself trapped between duty and survival. The story takes us back to the violent streets of Lyari. Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal, returns as the ruthless ISI officer who will stop at nothing to destroy Hamza. Their face-offs are expected to be intense.
The sequel also explores the emotional side of Hamza's life. His wife Yalina Jamali, played by Sara Arjun, becomes a key part of the story. Her father, Jameel Jamali (played by Rakesh Bedi), is a powerful politician, adding political drama to the mix.
One of the most talked-about characters from the first film was Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, who will appear in flashback scenes in the sequel. Calm and silently terrifying, Rehman was shown as a sharp and powerful gang leader whose presence changed the power balance in Lyari. Many viewers said he "stole the spotlight," especially in the hospital scene where his quiet menace left audiences stunned. Even though his role ended, his shadow continues to influence the sequel's story.
Saumya Tandon also reprises her role as Ulfat, Rehman's wife. Though her screen time was limited earlier, her character had emotional depth and showed how crime affects families from within. Her quiet strength made her stand out, and in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, her role becomes even more layered as the stakes rise.
Several other key actors are back. Sanjay Dutt reprises his role as SP Chaudhary Aslam of the Lyari Task Force. He is tough but practical, trying to control chaos from within the system. R. Madhavan returns as Ajay Sanyal, the IB Director inspired by real-life intelligence officers. He guides Hamza from behind the scenes and plays a major role in strategy and planning.
Gaurav Gera is back as Mohammad Aalam, the juice shop owner who secretly acts as Hamza's handler. His small shop scenes in the first film were simple but very important. They showed how spies blend into normal life. Danish Pandor will return as Uzair Baloch, the fierce gang leader. His rivalry with Hamza is going to add raw street tension to the story.
Who's New?
The sequel introduces new characters and expands roles. Yami Gautam is slated to appear in a cameo, while Emraan Hashmi joins the franchise in a pivotal role. His entry is expected to shake up the spy world created in the first film. Known for playing intense and layered characters, his presence adds unpredictability to the story.
Another exciting addition is Vicky Kaushal, whose role is being kept tightly under wraps. Given his powerful performances in action and patriotic dramas, fans are expecting him to play a character with strong impact, possibly linked to intelligence operations or military strategy.
Runtime and Scale
At 245 minutes, the sequel is long and packed with action. The film was shot back-to-back with the first part across Punjab, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Thailand. Unlike the first film, the sequel will also release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, aiming for a wider audience.
