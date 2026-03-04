ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2: Who's Back, Who's New And What To Expect From Ranveer Singh Starrer

Hyderabad: After the massive success of Dhurandhar in 2025, the much-awaited sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is all set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller promises bigger action, deeper emotions, and a darker story. The film will release on the festive occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid-al-Fitr.

The first film was a record-breaking blockbuster. It earned over Rs 1,349 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Fans praised Ranveer Singh for his intense performance as undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari, who lives under the fake identity of Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Now, the sequel continues his dangerous mission inside Karachi's criminal world.

What Is The Plot And Who's Returning?

In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Hamza's mission becomes even more personal. As rival gangs and corrupt officials close in, he finds himself trapped between duty and survival. The story takes us back to the violent streets of Lyari. Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal, returns as the ruthless ISI officer who will stop at nothing to destroy Hamza. Their face-offs are expected to be intense.

The sequel also explores the emotional side of Hamza's life. His wife Yalina Jamali, played by Sara Arjun, becomes a key part of the story. Her father, Jameel Jamali (played by Rakesh Bedi), is a powerful politician, adding political drama to the mix.

One of the most talked-about characters from the first film was Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, who will appear in flashback scenes in the sequel. Calm and silently terrifying, Rehman was shown as a sharp and powerful gang leader whose presence changed the power balance in Lyari. Many viewers said he "stole the spotlight," especially in the hospital scene where his quiet menace left audiences stunned. Even though his role ended, his shadow continues to influence the sequel's story.