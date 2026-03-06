ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh Shares Big Update On Release Date, Sparks Excitement Among Fans

Sharing a poster online, Ranveer wrote, "Brace yourself ⚔️ Trailer out tomorrow." The announcement quickly grabbed attention and started trending on social media platforms. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026 in several languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Hyderabad: The makers of Dhurandhar 2 have finally confirmed when audiences can watch the much-awaited trailer. Actor Ranveer Singh shared the update on social media, building excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting for the next chapter of the action franchise.

The trailer announcement comes after several days of confusion about when the promotional material would arrive. Earlier, reports suggested that the trailer would be released on March 3. Some reports also claimed that the launch had been delayed due to a lunar eclipse. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had clarified that such reports were not accurate and said the makers would reveal the official date soon. With Ranveer's latest post, the speculation has finally come to an end.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to the successful action thriller Dhurandhar. The first movie followed an Indian spy navigating a dangerous world of crime and politics. It went on to become a big box office success and gained a strong fan following. The sequel promises to raise the scale even further. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features a powerful ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Reports also suggest that the sequel is expected to be much longer than the first film and will feature intense action sequences and dramatic twists.

The film was earlier expected to clash at the box office with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash. However, the makers of Toxic recently postponed its release to June 2026 due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. With that clash now avoided, a new box office competition has emerged. Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, has advanced its release date and will now arrive in theatres on the same day. The film is an adaptation of the Tamil hit Theri and is expected to attract large audiences during the Ugadi festival.

Read More