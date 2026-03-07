ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Is All About Ranveer Singh's 'Honsla-Eendhan-Badla' As He Prepares For Epic Revenge

Trailer for Aditya Dhar's upcoming film Dhurandhar 2 out now ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over. The trailer for Aditya Dhar's upcoming film Dhurandhar 2 was dropped on March 7. On Staurday, the makers shared the trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is the sequel to 2025 superhit Dhurandhar at 11:01 AM. The sequel introduces Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, tracing the chain of events that compel him to become Hamza Ali Mazari, and follows his rise as he operates deep inside Pakistan. Along with the trailer, lead actor Ranveer Singh wrote: "Told you it was personal . . ." It opens with the flashback scenes of 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 to Kandaha from the first film, where the terrorists mock Hindu community. The music intensifies as the camera pans to R Madhavan, followed by a series of action sequences from the film. The trailer teases sneak peak of all major characters from Dhurandhar, keeping cameos a surprise for theatre viewing.