Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Is All About Ranveer Singh's 'Honsla-Eendhan-Badla' As He Prepares For Epic Revenge

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 7, 2026 at 11:26 AM IST|
Updated : March 7, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over. The trailer for Aditya Dhar's upcoming film Dhurandhar 2 was dropped on March 7. On Staurday, the makers shared the trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is the sequel to 2025 superhit Dhurandhar at 11:01 AM. The sequel introduces Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, tracing the chain of events that compel him to become Hamza Ali Mazari, and follows his rise as he operates deep inside Pakistan.
Along with the trailer, lead actor Ranveer Singh wrote: "Told you it was personal . . ." It opens with the flashback scenes of 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 to Kandaha from the first film, where the terrorists mock Hindu community. The music intensifies as the camera pans to R Madhavan, followed by a series of action sequences from the film. The trailer teases sneak peak of all major characters from Dhurandhar, keeping cameos a surprise for theatre viewing.
Dhurandhar 2 trailer places a strong focus on Ranveer Singh, who plays the character Hamza - the spy and Jaskirat Singh Rangi - the Indian boy that he was before taking on the dangerous mission of infiltrating Pakistan. The phrase "Honsla-Eendhan-Badla" becomes the emotional core of the preview. It suggests that Hamza's courage (honsla) and inner fire (eendhan) are fuelling a powerful desire for revenge (badla). The trailer mixes dramatic moments with high-energy action scenes to build suspense about what happened in the past and why Hamza is seeking justice.
Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with T-Series taking over as the music label, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is slated for a pan-India theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The sequel will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
The prequel Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film has since achieved cult status and rewritten box office history, surpassing Pushpa 2: The Rule to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan are also a part of Dhurandhar 2. Akshaye Khanna delivered a menacing performance as the Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait in the first part.
