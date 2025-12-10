Dhurandhar 2, Toxic, O Romeo & More Action Thrillers Set For Release In The First Quarter Of 2026
Major action-thrillers and big-budget dramas featuring Vijay, Ranveer Singh, Yash, Ram Charan, and Nani are lined up for release from January to March 2026.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 10, 2025 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Several action-thriller films are scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2026 (January-March), including Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, and Yash's Toxic. Here are some of the major movies expected to be released between January and March 2026:
Jana Nayagan
Release Date: January 9, 2026
Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is a Tamil-language action thriller starring Vijay in the lead role. Jana Nagayan marks KVN's first Tamil film production and Vijay's final film appearance before his entry into politics. Apart from Vijay, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.
Although the film's plot details are kept under wraps, it is expected to involve Vijay as a powerful figure fighting for the common people against corruption. The film features action, drama, and a political angle, similar to Vijay's real-life entry into politics.
O Romeo
Release Date: February 13, 2026
O Romeo is an upcoming action-thriller film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. This Valentine's Day release stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and focuses on intense action, drama, romance, and a blend of domestic and international locations. Written by Vishal Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula, the film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
Set in post-independence Mumbai, the film is about the rise of the underworld amidst a changing city. The movie explores the criminal landscape of a bygone era, weaving through the streets and shadows of India's bustling metropolis.
Mardaani 3
Release Date: February 27, 2026
On the auspicious Day 1 of Navratri, here’s to celebrating the victory of good over evil. #RaniMukerji returns as top cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3 to investigate the most challenging case of her career. 🔥#Mardaani3 in cinemas 27th February, 2026. #AbhirajMinawala… pic.twitter.com/oAYO9FGfdJ— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 22, 2025
Starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, Mardaani 3 promises darker themes, brutal action, and an edgy cop story. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film continues the story of the franchise, focusing on crime and suspense with a strong focus on the lead female cop, Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy (played by Rani Mukerji), fighting evil forces.
Dacoit
Release Date: March 19, 2026
Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit is a Telugu romantic action thriller movie about an angry convict seeking vengeance against his former girlfriend who betrayed him. The film features Adivi Seshu and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles alongside Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, and many others.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups
Release Date: March 19, 2026
Written by Geetu Mohandas and Yash, Toxic is an upcoming period gangster action thriller film helmed by Geetu Mohandas. It features Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The film is jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their respective banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
Set in Goa's drug underworld, the film features high-octane action, intense storytelling, and a focus on power struggles and moral dilemmas.
Dhurandhar 2
Release Date: March 19, 2026
A sequel to the spy action thriller film, Dhurandhar 2, will continue from where the first film ended. The first instalment has been able to keep the audience hooked; however, it ended on a note that left viewers hungry for more. Particularly, the transformation of Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat into the mysterious Hamza remains a journey yet to be explored.
Produced by Aditya Dhar along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life events, including the Kandahar hijack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Love & War
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War is touted as a large-scale, action-packed period drama/thriller set during wartime. The narrative revolves around a passionate love triangle with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film blends romance with espionage and high drama.
The Paradise
Release Date: March 26, 2026
The Telugu film The Paradise, starring Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 26, 2026, in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Hindi, and Tamil. It's a period action-drama set in a Secunderabad slum. The film promises an intense, never-before-seen avatar for Nani. It also stars Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni, Tanikella Bharani, and others.
Peddi
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a Telugu sports-action thriller about a spirited villager in 1980s Andhra Pradesh who unites his community through sports (like cricket) to stand up to a powerful rival. The film stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.