Dhurandhar 2, Toxic, O Romeo & More Action Thrillers Set For Release In The First Quarter Of 2026

Hyderabad: Several action-thriller films are scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2026 (January-March), including Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, and Yash's Toxic. Here are some of the major movies expected to be released between January and March 2026:

Jana Nayagan

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is a Tamil-language action thriller starring Vijay in the lead role. Jana Nagayan marks KVN's first Tamil film production and Vijay's final film appearance before his entry into politics. Apart from Vijay, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

Although the film's plot details are kept under wraps, it is expected to involve Vijay as a powerful figure fighting for the common people against corruption. The film features action, drama, and a political angle, similar to Vijay's real-life entry into politics.

O Romeo

Release Date: February 13, 2026

O Romeo is an upcoming action-thriller film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. This Valentine's Day release stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and focuses on intense action, drama, romance, and a blend of domestic and international locations. Written by Vishal Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula, the film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Set in post-independence Mumbai, the film is about the rise of the underworld amidst a changing city. The movie explores the criminal landscape of a bygone era, weaving through the streets and shadows of India's bustling metropolis.

Mardaani 3

Release Date: February 27, 2026

Starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, Mardaani 3 promises darker themes, brutal action, and an edgy cop story. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film continues the story of the franchise, focusing on crime and suspense with a strong focus on the lead female cop, Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy (played by Rani Mukerji), fighting evil forces.

Dacoit