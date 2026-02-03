Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer After Theatrical Run
Dhurandhar 2 releases in theatres on March 19, 2026, and its post-cinema streaming platform is confirmed - here's where you can watch it.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 3, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: The excitement for spy action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge is at fever pitch. Its theatrical release is still over a month away, but the film is already making headlines, not just for its recently released teaser, but also for its confirmed OTT details. The sequel to filmmaker Aditya Dhar's blockbuster has officially locked its streaming platform.
Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release
The first look poster and teaser of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, released on February 3, revealed an important detail about the film's digital future. Unlike the first part, which premiered on Netflix after its theatrical run, the sequel will stream exclusively on JioHotstar.
The OTT platform was clearly mentioned on the first look poster. While the exact streaming date has not been announced yet, the film will arrive on JioHotstar after its global theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The sequel is expected to follow the standard post-theatrical window, but an official timeline is still awaited.
The film has also changed its music partner. For the second instalment, the music rights are with T-Series, replacing Saregama, which handled the soundtrack of the first film.
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser
The teaser dropped at 12:12 PM on February 3 and gave a glimpse into a more intense and darker chapter. Ranveer Singh returns in a powerful new look. The teaser reveals Ranveer Singh's character shifting from his undercover alias, Hamza, to his real identity, Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
The teaser gives a glimpse of the high-stakes action that unfolds as the story expands the Lyaari universe. The sequel will focus on the past of Hamza and will see Ranveer in a clean-shaven look.
The teaser also includes Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, which confirms that they are coming back to the franchise. It ends with the iconic dialogue, "Yeh naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi," from his debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike.
About Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The date coincides with major festivals like Eid and Gudi Padwa.
Unlike the first film, which was released only in Hindi, the sequel will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. After its cinema run, the film will move to streaming platform JioHotstar.
