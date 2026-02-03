ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer After Theatrical Run

Hyderabad: The excitement for spy action thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge is at fever pitch. Its theatrical release is still over a month away, but the film is already making headlines, not just for its recently released teaser, but also for its confirmed OTT details. The sequel to filmmaker Aditya Dhar's blockbuster has officially locked its streaming platform.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release

The first look poster and teaser of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, released on February 3, revealed an important detail about the film's digital future. Unlike the first part, which premiered on Netflix after its theatrical run, the sequel will stream exclusively on JioHotstar.

The OTT platform was clearly mentioned on the first look poster. While the exact streaming date has not been announced yet, the film will arrive on JioHotstar after its global theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The sequel is expected to follow the standard post-theatrical window, but an official timeline is still awaited.

The film has also changed its music partner. For the second instalment, the music rights are with T-Series, replacing Saregama, which handled the soundtrack of the first film.