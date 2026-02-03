ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: Ranveer Singh Is Back To Unleash Wrath, Aditya Dhar Sets The Tone For Sequel With Iconic Uri Dialogue

Hyderabad: The teaser of the upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally been released, giving fans the first glimpse at the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster spy thriller. The makers dropped the teaser on Tuesday, February 3, ending months of excitement around the movie.

Dhurandhar 2 teaser features the central character, Hamza, in full beast mode. It seems that this story will be quite brutal. The visuals indicate that the sequel's plot is based on revenge, as Hamza will be preparing to hit back for the crimes committed against India. The makers have kept the plot tightly under wraps, but the teaser makes it clear that the stakes are higher this time. Aditya Dhar sets the tone for the sequel with iconic dialogue, "Yeh naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi," from his debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a direct sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which ended on a cliffhanger. After the first movie left many questions unanswered, people have been waiting for the story to continue. The sequel is anticipated to revisit the same juncture as the first part, picking up the high-risk spy mission as well as the character's personal journey.