Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: Ranveer Singh Is Back To Unleash Wrath, Aditya Dhar Sets The Tone For Sequel With Iconic Uri Dialogue
Dhurandhar 2 teaser is out, showing Ranveer Singh seeking payback. The blockbuster sequel gears up for a March 19 release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 3, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: The teaser of the upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally been released, giving fans the first glimpse at the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster spy thriller. The makers dropped the teaser on Tuesday, February 3, ending months of excitement around the movie.
Dhurandhar 2 teaser features the central character, Hamza, in full beast mode. It seems that this story will be quite brutal. The visuals indicate that the sequel's plot is based on revenge, as Hamza will be preparing to hit back for the crimes committed against India. The makers have kept the plot tightly under wraps, but the teaser makes it clear that the stakes are higher this time. Aditya Dhar sets the tone for the sequel with iconic dialogue, "Yeh naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi," from his debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a direct sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which ended on a cliffhanger. After the first movie left many questions unanswered, people have been waiting for the story to continue. The sequel is anticipated to revisit the same juncture as the first part, picking up the high-risk spy mission as well as the character's personal journey.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the first film, released on December 5, 2025, followed an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi's criminal underworld and dismantling terror networks. It combined action, politics, and emotional drama, which helped it connect with a wide audience. The film went on to earn more than Rs 1300 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films in history.
The sequel will see the return of its main cast, including Ranveer Singh, along with Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Arjun Rampal. Fans are expecting the ensemble to bring back the same intensity that made the first film a success.
The first part, despite releasing only in Hindi, built a strong following in South India. Addressing the demand for wider language access, the makers earlier issued a statement confirming a multi-language release for the sequel. The statement reads, "Despite releasing only in Hindi, Dhurandhar witnessed exceptional traction across South India through word-of-mouth, social media virality and repeat viewing. South distributors and exhibitors consistently flagged strong audience demand for dubbed versions, with fans actively calling for the film to be made available in regional languages."
It further reads, "Taking cognisance of this organic demand not just in South India but South Indian audiences globally, the makers have decided to expand the franchise's footprint with Dhurandhar 2, ensuring audiences across regions can experience the film in their local language from day one."
Now, viewers can enjoy the second part in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is scheduled to be released next month on March 19, 2026.
