ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Surpasses Pushpa 2 To Become Third-Highest Grossing Indian Film Worldwide

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its phenomenal run at the global box office, achieving another major milestone on its 31st day in theatres. The film has now crossed Rs 1,748 crore worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time. The Aditya Dhar directorial has overtaken Pushpa 2: The Rule, which had previously held the third spot, and now stands behind only Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1788 Cr) and Dangal (Rs 2070 Cr) in the all-time rankings.

Despite entering its fifth week, Dhurandhar 2 showed impressive resilience at the box office. On day 31 (5th Saturday), the film collected Rs 4.65 crore net in India, marking a notable jump from Rs 2.70 crore earned on day 30. Although this figure is lower compared to earlier weeks, the weekend growth indicates that the film continues to attract audiences even after a month-long run. With this addition, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 1,110.47 crore, while the domestic gross stands at approximately Rs 1,329.31 crore.

The film's overseas performance has also played a crucial role in its historic success. International markets have contributed over Rs 420 crore, pushing the total worldwide earnings close to Rs 1,750 crore. Trade analysts note that consistent footfall, strong word-of-mouth, and repeat viewership have helped the film maintain momentum in both domestic and overseas territories.