Dhurandhar 2 Surpasses Pushpa 2 To Become Third-Highest Grossing Indian Film Worldwide
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 1,748 crore worldwide on day 31, beats Pushpa 2 to become the third-highest grossing Indian film globally.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 19, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its phenomenal run at the global box office, achieving another major milestone on its 31st day in theatres. The film has now crossed Rs 1,748 crore worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time. The Aditya Dhar directorial has overtaken Pushpa 2: The Rule, which had previously held the third spot, and now stands behind only Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1788 Cr) and Dangal (Rs 2070 Cr) in the all-time rankings.
Despite entering its fifth week, Dhurandhar 2 showed impressive resilience at the box office. On day 31 (5th Saturday), the film collected Rs 4.65 crore net in India, marking a notable jump from Rs 2.70 crore earned on day 30. Although this figure is lower compared to earlier weeks, the weekend growth indicates that the film continues to attract audiences even after a month-long run. With this addition, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 1,110.47 crore, while the domestic gross stands at approximately Rs 1,329.31 crore.
The film's overseas performance has also played a crucial role in its historic success. International markets have contributed over Rs 420 crore, pushing the total worldwide earnings close to Rs 1,750 crore. Trade analysts note that consistent footfall, strong word-of-mouth, and repeat viewership have helped the film maintain momentum in both domestic and overseas territories.
Week-wise collections further highlight the film's powerful start and steady hold. The first week alone brought in a massive Rs 674.17 crore, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in the second week. The third and fourth weeks saw collections of Rs 110.60 crore and Rs 54.70 crore respectively, before the film entered its fifth week. Though the numbers have slowed down, the movie continues to perform steadily.
To my action team on Dhurandhar - Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut and Vishal Tyagi.— Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) April 15, 2026
There’s a thin line between conviction and madness and on this film, I crossed it almost every single day. 😄
I would walk up to Aejaz bhai with ideas that even I knew… pic.twitter.com/KMwgl2ELt0
The success becomes even more significant considering the competition from new releases. Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, which hit theatres recently, has made around Rs 35 crore in two days. Despite this, Dhurandhar 2 managed to record a weekend surge, proving its strong hold among audiences.
Another highlight of the film's run is its achievement in the domestic market. Dhurandhar 2 has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of its predecessor and emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. This performance reinforces Ranveer Singh's star power and marks one of the biggest successes of his career. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi reprising their roles, adding to its wide appeal.
Industry observers view the film's success as a major boost for Bollywood on the global stage. Unlike some previous record-holders, the film has achieved its numbers without heavy reliance on China or Gulf markets. With a gap of around Rs 40 - Rs 45 crore separating it from the second position, Dhurandhar 2 still has an outside chance of climbing higher in the rankings. Whether it manages to overtake Baahubali 2 will depend on how long the film sustains its theatrical run.