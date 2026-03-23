ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2: Sikh Group Files Complaint Against Ranveer Singh Starrer Over Smoking Scene And Poster, Demands Action

The main objection is related to a poster that shows the lead actor dressed in traditional Sikh attire, wearing a turban, beard, and a kada, while holding a cigarette. The complainants argue that these religious symbols carry deep spiritual meaning in Sikhism, and combining them with smoking is highly disrespectful. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sardar Gurjyot Singh said, "We filed the complaint immediately after the poster was released. The depiction is unacceptable and has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community."

Mumbai: A fresh controversy has surfaced around the film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, after a Sikh organisation in Mumbai filed a formal complaint objecting to its poster and a specific scene in the film. The complaint was lodged by Sardar Gurjyot Singh, President of the group Sikhs in Maharashtra. The organisation has raised strong concerns that the visuals and content linked to the film hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Apart from the poster, the complaint also highlights a scene involving actor R. Madhavan. In the scene, his character is seen smoking while reciting a Gurbani verse: "Sura so pahchaniye jo lade din ke het; purja purja kat mare, kabhu na chhade khet." This verse is attributed to Guru Gobind Singh and is part of the Dasam Granth. Reacting to this, Sardar Gurjyot Singh stated, "Reciting Gurbani while smoking is an insult to our religion. Such portrayal cannot be tolerated."

The organisation has demanded immediate removal of the controversial poster and deletion of the scene from the film. They have also called for a temporary halt to the film's screening until necessary corrections are made. "We demand that the poster be taken down and the scene be removed. Otherwise, the Sikh community will take an aggressive stand," he warned during his interaction with ETV Bharat.

The complaint further seeks legal action against those responsible, including the film's actor, director, and producers. As of now, the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have not issued any official response to the controversy. The film hit theatres on March 19, 2026 and continues to perform strongly at the box office.