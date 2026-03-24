ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Set To Defy Odds: A-Rated, 4-Hour Long Film Eyes Rs 1000 Cr Without Gulf Release

Even as the weekend numbers were record-breaking, the real test came on Monday, a day when most big films see a steep drop. However, Dhurandhar 2 showed incredible strength. On day 5, it collected Rs 65 crore net in India, with a drop of just 43 percent, which is considered excellent for a film of this scale. In fact, this Monday collection slightly surpassed Pushpa 2's day 5 number of Rs 64.45 crore.

Yet, Dhurandhar 2 has not just survived these limitations, it has completely outperformed expectations. The film opened with a bang, collecting nearly Rs 75 crore worldwide from paid previews alone. It followed that with a massive Rs 240 crore opening day and a staggering Rs 750 plus crore opening weekend, making it the second-biggest opening weekend in Indian cinema history, just behind Pushpa 2: The Rule.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the set of challenges the film is overcoming. Traditionally, films with an 'A' certificate are considered limited in reach because they restrict younger audiences. Similarly, long runtimes often reduce repeat viewings and the number of shows per day. Add to that the absence of a Gulf release, a market that contributes significantly to overseas earnings for Indian films, and the odds appear stacked against any film.

Starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller has delivered a box office run that can only be described as extraordinary. Within just five days of release, the film has already grossed around Rs 829.76 crore worldwide, including Rs 519.12 crore net in India and Rs 210 crore from overseas markets.

Hyderabad: In an industry where formulas often decide success, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is rewriting every rule in the book. Despite having an 'A' certificate, a runtime close to four hours, and no release in the crucial Gulf market, the film is now racing towards the Rs 1000 crore milestone, a feat it is expected to achieve by the end of its second week in theatres.

The strong hold is also reflected in audience engagement. The film recorded around 830,000 ticket sales on BookMyShow on its first Monday alone, placing it among the highest weekday ticket sales ever for an Indian film. This indicates that the film is not just opening big but also sustaining its momentum.

One of the biggest driving forces behind this success is the film's dominance in the Hindi market. Out of the Rs 65 crore collected on Monday, nearly Rs 60 crore came from the Hindi version alone. This is a historic figure and shows the unmatched pull of the film in North India. In fact, Dhurandhar 2 has already created history by becoming the first film to cross Rs 100 crore net in a single day in Hindi, and it has achieved this milestone twice within four days.

At the same time, the film is also showing strong pan-India appeal. Even though its dubbed versions have contributed less compared to typical pan-India blockbusters, the original Hindi version is performing exceptionally well in southern cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, with occupancy levels crossing 80 percent in several centres.

Internationally too, the film is setting new benchmarks. Despite skipping Gulf countries and Pakistan, Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed $22 million overseas in just five days and is expected to go beyond $50 million by the end of its run. Markets like North America and the UK have played a crucial role in this performance, with the film even challenging records set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Trade experts believe that if the film had released in the Gulf region, it could have added at least Rs 50-55 crore more to its opening weekend total. That alone might have pushed it ahead of Pushpa 2 to become the biggest opener in Indian cinema history.

Another interesting factor is the film's long-term potential. Unlike many big-budget films that earn a large chunk of their revenue in the opening weekend, Dhurandhar 2 is showing signs of strong longevity. For comparison, films like Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2 earned around 30-40 percent of their lifetime collections in the first few days. But with its steady weekday performance, Dhurandhar 2 seems set to maintain a consistent run over the coming weeks.

With no major competition at the box office until April, the film has a clear window to maximise its earnings. Trade analysts predict that it could cross Rs 1500 crore within two weeks and may even challenge the all-time record held by Dangal, which stands at around Rs 2000 crore globally.

Beyond the numbers, the film's success also signals a shift in audience behaviour. It proves that strong content and word-of-mouth can overcome traditional barriers like certification, runtime, and market limitations. From multiplexes in metro cities to single-screen theatres in smaller towns, the film is drawing crowds everywhere.

In conclusion, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is not just a box office success, it is a phenomenon. It is breaking myths, setting new records, and redefining what a Hindi film can achieve on a global scale. With the Rs 1000 crore mark well within reach, and even bigger milestones on the horizon, the film's journey is far from over.