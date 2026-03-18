ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Premiere Shows Delayed? Last-Minute Re-Edits Stir Buzz Around Ranveer Singh Starrer

Hyderabad: The much-awaited film Dhurandhar 2 is making headlines not just for its scale and hype, but also for unexpected last-minute issues. Just hours before its paid previews, reports of technical glitches and incomplete content delivery have created tension among fans and theatre owners.

According to online buzz, only the first half of the film's Digital Cinema Package (DCP) had been delivered on time. The second half was reportedly delayed due to "last-minute re-edits." A film trade analyst shared on X, "Only the 1st half of the film's DCP has been delivered, the 2nd half isn't there yet. They are sending now."

While electronic locations may not face major issues, many IMAX and Dolby screenings could miss their scheduled premieres. "Cinemas have to download and process the content. That will take several hours," the X post read. Another update later suggested some relief: "2nd half has just been sent… electronic locations will have no issues," but uncertainty still remains for some theatres.