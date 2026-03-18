Dhurandhar 2 Premiere Shows Delayed? Last-Minute Re-Edits Stir Buzz Around Ranveer Singh Starrer
Dhurandhar 2 may face a delay in premieres despite massive hype and strong advance bookings due to last-minute re-edit and technical glitches.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 18, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
Hyderabad: The much-awaited film Dhurandhar 2 is making headlines not just for its scale and hype, but also for unexpected last-minute issues. Just hours before its paid previews, reports of technical glitches and incomplete content delivery have created tension among fans and theatre owners.
According to online buzz, only the first half of the film's Digital Cinema Package (DCP) had been delivered on time. The second half was reportedly delayed due to "last-minute re-edits." A film trade analyst shared on X, "Only the 1st half of the film's DCP has been delivered, the 2nd half isn't there yet. They are sending now."
O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G... 'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' TRAILER IS HERE... The #DhurandharTheRevengeTrailer lives up to the sky-high, monumental expectations... The excitement to watch #DhurandharTheRevenge has only multiplied after this rocking trailer.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2026
PAID PREVIEWS on [Wednesday]… pic.twitter.com/TvlTKAMQvx
While electronic locations may not face major issues, many IMAX and Dolby screenings could miss their scheduled premieres. "Cinemas have to download and process the content. That will take several hours," the X post read. Another update later suggested some relief: "2nd half has just been sent… electronic locations will have no issues," but uncertainty still remains for some theatres.
At the same time, the film is also in the news for its runtime and censorship cuts. The movie has received an 'A' certificate and runs for about 229.6 minutes, which is nearly 3 hours and 49 minutes. This makes it 15 minutes longer than the first part, Dhurandhar. However, the Indian version is more than 6 minutes shorter than the international version.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested multiple changes, mainly focusing on violent scenes. Visuals like "beheading and kicking," "smashing the eye," and "hitting the head with a hammer" were reduced. Some abusive words were muted or replaced. Even small details like subtitle corrections and location name changes were made.
These cuts have received mixed reactions online. One user questioned, "What's the point of an A-rated film if scenes are still cut?" Despite all these issues, trade experts remain highly positive about the film's box office potential. Taran Adarsh described the film as a "tsunami" and said, "This is a toofan… how do you handle a tsunami?"
Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring a powerful cast, the film continues the story of its first part with more action, emotion, and scale. It will release in multiple languages across India and worldwide.
Read More
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- Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: With Nearly 6 Lakh Tickets Sold, Ranveer's Film Set To Break Major Pre-Sales Records
- Dhurandhar 2 Actor Vivek Sinha Responds To Hate Over 'Darpok Hindu' Dialogue, Says He Salutes 'Deshbhakti' In Viewers