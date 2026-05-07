ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Plan Surfaces During Copyright Battle Over Tirchi Topiwale Song

The update about the OTT timeline surfaced during court proceedings linked to a copyright dispute involving the iconic song Tirchi Topiwale from Rajiv Rai's 1989 film Tridev. Rai, who directed and produced the cult action film, has accused the makers of Dhurandhar 2 of using the song without proper authorisation.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 has been enjoying a dream run in theatres for the past seven weeks. The action-packed spy thriller has broken several box-office records and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Naturally, anticipation around its streaming release has been growing rapidly.

Hyderabad: Fans eagerly waiting for the OTT release of Dhurandhar 2 may finally have an idea of when the blockbuster spy thriller could begin streaming. While the makers have not officially announced a digital premiere date yet, details shared during an ongoing Delhi High Court case suggest the film is unlikely to arrive on OTT platforms before mid-May.

In Dhurandhar 2, the song appears in a recreated form during the climax sequence. The remixed version, titled Rang De Lal, was composed by Shashwat Sachdev and is also included in the film's soundtrack. Rajiv Rai and his production banner Trimurti Films alleged that the use of the original composition and sound recording amounts to copyright infringement.

The Delhi High Court had earlier advised both parties to settle the matter through mediation. However, during the latest hearing, the court was informed that mediation efforts had failed. The case will now move towards trial, with the next hearing scheduled for May 8. During the proceedings, B62 Studios reportedly informed the court that the film was unlikely to be released on OTT before mid-May. The statement has now sparked speculation that the film could arrive on streaming platforms shortly after completing its theatrical window.

The timeline also matches the standard eight-to-10-week gap followed by many major theatrical releases before moving to OTT. Dhurandhar 2 completes eight weeks in cinemas on May 14. Interestingly, the first film in the franchise had arrived on Netflix after a similar theatrical run. However, reports suggest the sequel is expected to stream on JioHotstar this time, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film follows an Indian spy operating in Karachi and has been praised for its scale, action sequences, and performances. The Dhurandhar franchise has now reportedly crossed Rs 3,100 crore worldwide, with Dhurandhar 2 alone earning nearly Rs 1,800 crore globally.