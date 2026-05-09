Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 To Stream On Netflix Overseas, But Not In India; Extended Cut Details Out
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge heads to Netflix overseas with an extended cut, while Indian viewers may get the blockbuster on a different streaming platform.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 9, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST
Hyderabad: After a historic run at the box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally gearing up for its OTT debut. However, the film’s digital release has created confusion among fans because the Ranveer Singh starrer will stream on Netflix internationally, but not in India.
According to details visible on Netflix’s official platform, the spy action thriller is set to premiere overseas on May 14, 2026, though viewers in some regions may get access on May 15 because of time zone differences. Interestingly, the film will arrive with a new title extension, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw & Unseen), hinting at additional footage and a slightly longer runtime than the theatrical version.
The streaming version is reportedly 3 hours and 52 minutes long, which is around three minutes longer than the theatrical cut. The extended version is also expected to include uncensored dialogues, a few extra scenes, and extended credits. A viral screengrab from Netflix has further increased excitement among fans.
The description visible in the screengrab reads, “Driven by personal tragedy, Hamza dives deeper into his deep-cover mission to ruin Pakistan's criminal underworld in this unseen sequel to Dhurandhar.”
While Netflix will handle the international streaming rights, Indian audiences are unlikely to get the film on the platform. Reports suggest that the Indian OTT rights have gone to JioHotstar instead. Though the makers have not officially confirmed the India streaming date yet, several reports claim the film could arrive on JioHotstar on May 14 after completing its eight-week theatrical window.
The confusion around the OTT release became even bigger after a legal controversy linked to the film surfaced recently. The issue is connected to the climax track Rang De Laal, which is reportedly a remixed version of the iconic song Tirchi Topiwale from Tridev.
As per reports, filmmaker Rajiv Rai, who directed and produced Tridev, allegedly approached the court claiming that the original song had been used without proper permission. During the hearing, the producers reportedly informed the court that the movie was not expected to be released on OTT before mid-May. This indirectly hinted at the film’s digital release timeline.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action thriller stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role of Hamza Ali Mazari. The film also features Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.
Apart from creating buzz online, the film has also shattered several box office records worldwide. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected an impressive Rs 1,791.55 crore globally so far. Out of this, Rs 1,365.20 crore came from India, while the overseas market contributed Rs 426.35 crore.