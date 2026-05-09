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Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 To Stream On Netflix Overseas, But Not In India; Extended Cut Details Out

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 To Stream On Netflix Overseas, But Not In India; Extended Cut Details Out ( Photo: Film poster )

Hyderabad: After a historic run at the box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally gearing up for its OTT debut. However, the film’s digital release has created confusion among fans because the Ranveer Singh starrer will stream on Netflix internationally, but not in India.

According to details visible on Netflix’s official platform, the spy action thriller is set to premiere overseas on May 14, 2026, though viewers in some regions may get access on May 15 because of time zone differences. Interestingly, the film will arrive with a new title extension, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Raw & Unseen), hinting at additional footage and a slightly longer runtime than the theatrical version.

The streaming version is reportedly 3 hours and 52 minutes long, which is around three minutes longer than the theatrical cut. The extended version is also expected to include uncensored dialogues, a few extra scenes, and extended credits. A viral screengrab from Netflix has further increased excitement among fans.

The description visible in the screengrab reads, “Driven by personal tragedy, Hamza dives deeper into his deep-cover mission to ruin Pakistan's criminal underworld in this unseen sequel to Dhurandhar.”