Dhurandhar 2 Joins Rare Club Of Quick Sequels: A Look At Films With The Shortest Release Gap Between Installments
Dhurandhar 2 released just 104 days after its first part, joining films like Gangs of Wasseypur that followed a rapid back-to-back release strategy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 23, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: The release of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has created a lot of buzz not just because of its box office success, but also because of its unusual release strategy. The sequel arrived just 104 days after the first film, Dhurandhar, which hit theatres in December 2025. This quick turnaround has placed the film in a rare club of movies that followed a back-to-back release pattern.
In an industry where sequels usually take years to arrive, such fast releases are uncommon. This approach often happens when films are shot together or planned as a two-part story. Dhurandhar 2 now joins a list of films that experimented with this strategy, with some even releasing their sequels within just a few weeks.
Gangs of Wasseypur (47-day gap)
One of the most famous examples is Gangs of Wasseypur and its sequel Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the two parts were released just 47 days apart in 2012. Originally made as one long film, the story was split into two parts due to its length. The films told a gripping crime saga set over several decades in Dhanbad. Though they were not huge box office hits at the time, they later gained cult status and are now considered classics of Indian cinema. The short gap between the two releases helped maintain continuity and audience interest.
Rakta Charitra (42-day gap)
Even shorter than Wasseypur were Rakta Charitra and Rakta Charitra 2, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The two films were released just 42 days apart in 2010. Based on real-life political events, the films were shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. While the second part did not perform well at the box office, the duology later developed a cult following. This remains one of the shortest gaps between two parts of a film in Indian cinema.
NTR Biopic (44-day gap)
Another example comes from Telugu cinema with NTR: Kathanayakudu and NTR: Mahanayakudu. These films, based on the life of legendary actor and politician N. T. Rama Rao, were released 44 days apart in 2019. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, the first part focused on NTR’s film career, while the second explored his political journey. Despite mixed reviews, the quick release helped present the story as one continuous narrative.
Nishaanchi (59-day gap)
In more recent times, Nishaanchi and Nishaanchi 2 followed a similar pattern with a 59-day gap. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film told the story of twin brothers caught in a world of crime. Due to its long runtime, the story was split into two parts. However, after a weak theatrical response, both parts were later released together on OTT platforms. This shows that while the strategy can work, it also depends heavily on audience reception.
Ponniyin Selvan (210-day gap)
A slightly longer but still notable example is Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam. The two parts were released 210 days apart. Based on a famous novel, the films told an epic historical story set in the Chola empire. Though the gap was longer compared to others on this list, it was still relatively short for such a large-scale project.
Dhurandhar (104-day gap)
Coming back to Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the 104-day gap places it somewhere in the middle of this unique list. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the film was originally planned as a single project. However, due to its scale and long runtime, it was split into two parts. Both parts were shot together, which made the quick release possible. The success of the first film, which earned over ₹1200 crore globally, created huge anticipation for the sequel. This momentum has clearly helped the second part, which is now breaking box office records.
A Rare but Effective Strategy
Quick back-to-back releases are not very common in Indian cinema, but they can be very effective when done right. They help keep the story fresh in the audience's mind and build strong excitement for the next part. Among all these films, Rakta Charitra holds the record for the shortest gap at 42 days, followed closely by Gangs of Wasseypur at 47 days. With a 104-day gap, Dhurandhar 2 may not be the fastest, but it has certainly used the strategy well.
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