ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Joins Rare Club Of Quick Sequels: A Look At Films With The Shortest Release Gap Between Installments

Hyderabad: The release of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has created a lot of buzz not just because of its box office success, but also because of its unusual release strategy. The sequel arrived just 104 days after the first film, Dhurandhar, which hit theatres in December 2025. This quick turnaround has placed the film in a rare club of movies that followed a back-to-back release pattern.

In an industry where sequels usually take years to arrive, such fast releases are uncommon. This approach often happens when films are shot together or planned as a two-part story. Dhurandhar 2 now joins a list of films that experimented with this strategy, with some even releasing their sequels within just a few weeks.

Gangs of Wasseypur (47-day gap)

One of the most famous examples is Gangs of Wasseypur and its sequel Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the two parts were released just 47 days apart in 2012. Originally made as one long film, the story was split into two parts due to its length. The films told a gripping crime saga set over several decades in Dhanbad. Though they were not huge box office hits at the time, they later gained cult status and are now considered classics of Indian cinema. The short gap between the two releases helped maintain continuity and audience interest.

Rakta Charitra (42-day gap)

Even shorter than Wasseypur were Rakta Charitra and Rakta Charitra 2, directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The two films were released just 42 days apart in 2010. Based on real-life political events, the films were shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. While the second part did not perform well at the box office, the duology later developed a cult following. This remains one of the shortest gaps between two parts of a film in Indian cinema.