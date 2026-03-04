ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Eyes Rs 200 Crore Opening With $100K In US Pre-Sales After Toxic Delayed

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to react to the change. He wrote, "Now that #Toxic has been postponed, #DhurandharTheRevenge is set to enjoy a solo release on 19 March 2026." He then asked fans to predict the day 1 India nett business for the Hindi version only. His post quickly went viral, with fans sharing bold numbers. Some predicted Rs 60-80 crore for the Hindi version, while others went big, saying Rs 150 crore or even Rs 200 crore was possible. A few even claimed the film could touch Rs 1500 crore worldwide in its lifetime run.

Hyderabad: The box office battle between Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has officially ended. With Toxic postponing its March 19 release to June, Ranveer Singh's much-awaited sequel is now eyeing a clear solo run in theatres. And trade experts believe this could mean a record-breaking opening day.

In another post, Taran mentioned that exhibitors could now "heave a sigh of relief." He pointed out that with the clash averted, there would be "no more pre-release tensions over showcasing and screen + show allocation… and no more sleepless nights either." The relief is real, as both films were expected to fight for screens across India and overseas.

The buzz is already visible in advance bookings, especially overseas. According to early media reports, Dhurandhar 2 has crossed $100,000 in pre-sales in the United States, almost two weeks before release. Around $70,000 of that comes from premiere shows scheduled for March 18. The film has not yet opened bookings in all locations, which means the numbers could rise quickly. Trade circles believe the film may even cross the $1 million mark from premieres alone. Currently, Animal holds the record for the biggest Indian premiere in the US with $1.2 million, and Dhurandhar 2 is aiming high.

The first film, Dhurandhar (2025), was a historic success. It earned over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever. In North America, it even crossed $20 million and beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the top Indian grosser in that region at the time. With such strong numbers behind it, expectations from the sequel are naturally huge.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel brings back Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari. Key cast members like Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal also return, with Akshaye Khanna expected in a cameo. Early weekend projections suggest the film could collect anywhere between Rs 150-200 crore worldwide in its opening frame. With no major competition and strong advance bookings, Dhurandhar 2 is clearly in a powerful position. Now all eyes are on March 19 to see if the predictions turn into reality.