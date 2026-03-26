ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Controversy: Aditya Dhar Slams 'AI-Generated' Poster Of Ranveer Singh, Warns Of Action

"It has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals, by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives," Dhar wrote in his note. He clarified that one particular image showing the lead character smoking while wearing a turban was completely fabricated.

Taking to social media, Dhar first thanked audiences for their response to the film. He said he was "deeply grateful and indebted" for the love the movie had received across India and abroad. However, he also expressed concern about manipulated visuals being circulated online. According to him, some individuals are using artificial intelligence tools to morph official promotional material and spread misinformation.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has strongly reacted to the circulation of an AI-generated image linked to his latest film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The director described the viral visual as "false, misleading and malicious," and warned that such acts would be dealt with firmly. His statement comes at a time when the film is facing criticism from a Sikh organisation over the alleged disrespectful portrayal.

"One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us," he stated. Dhar further called it a deliberate attempt to provoke controversy. He said the edited visual was meant to "create mischief" and misrepresent the film's intent.

The director also underlined his respect for the Sikh community. He insisted that every portrayal in the film had been handled carefully and responsibly. "Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility," Dhar added. He described any doctored content suggesting otherwise as "malicious and dishonest."

Dhar urged viewers not to rely on viral images or unofficial content. "I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended, and not fall prey to AI-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives," he said. Ending his statement, the filmmaker warned that "such acts will be dealt with firmly."

The controversy surfaced shortly after a Sikh organisation filed a complaint in Mumbai. The group objected to a poster showing the lead actor dressed in Sikh attire while holding a cigarette. They argued that combining religious symbols like a turban, beard, and kada with smoking was disrespectful. The complaint also highlighted a scene in which another character allegedly recites a Gurbani verse while smoking. The organisation demanded removal of the poster and deletion of the scene, and even called for a temporary halt to the film's screening.