ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 19: Collections Dip But Virushka's Praise Keeps Ranveer Singh Starrer In Spotlight

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its impressive run at the box office even as it entered its third week in theatres. While the film saw a noticeable slowdown on day 19, the overall momentum remains strong, added by glowing praise from power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Their enthusiastic reactions have added fresh buzz to a film that is already dominating conversations across the country. On its third Monday, the Ranveer Singh-led action drama collected Rs 10.00 crore net in India. This marked a significant 65.2 percent drop compared to the previous day's Rs 28.75 crore. The dip, however, was largely expected as weekday collections typically fall after a strong weekend surge. Despite this, the film's cumulative performance remains remarkable. With day 19 numbers included, the total India net collection has reached Rs 1,023.77 crore. The India gross now stands at Rs 1,225.72 crore. Overseas markets also continue to contribute steadily, with Rs 5.00 crore added on the same day. This pushes the total overseas gross to Rs 397.00 crore. As a result, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 1,622.72 crore, cementing the film's status as one of the biggest commercial successes in recent Indian cinema.