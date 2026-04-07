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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 19: Collections Dip But Virushka's Praise Keeps Ranveer Singh Starrer In Spotlight

Dhurandhar 2 sees expected weekday slowdown but continues strong run, while Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's glowing reviews add to the glowing reviews.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 7, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its impressive run at the box office even as it entered its third week in theatres. While the film saw a noticeable slowdown on day 19, the overall momentum remains strong, added by glowing praise from power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Their enthusiastic reactions have added fresh buzz to a film that is already dominating conversations across the country.

On its third Monday, the Ranveer Singh-led action drama collected Rs 10.00 crore net in India. This marked a significant 65.2 percent drop compared to the previous day's Rs 28.75 crore. The dip, however, was largely expected as weekday collections typically fall after a strong weekend surge. Despite this, the film's cumulative performance remains remarkable.

With day 19 numbers included, the total India net collection has reached Rs 1,023.77 crore. The India gross now stands at Rs 1,225.72 crore. Overseas markets also continue to contribute steadily, with Rs 5.00 crore added on the same day. This pushes the total overseas gross to Rs 397.00 crore. As a result, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 1,622.72 crore, cementing the film's status as one of the biggest commercial successes in recent Indian cinema.

The weekly breakdown highlights the film's consistency. Week one brought in Rs 674.17 crore, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in week two. Even in its third week, the film delivered strong weekend numbers before the expected Monday drop. The performance indicates sustained audience interest despite the film's nearly four-hour runtime.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection So Far

Day/WeekNumbers
Week 1Rs 674.17Cr
Week 2Rs 263.65Cr
Day 16 (3rd Friday)Rs 21.55Cr
Day 17 (3rd Saturday)Rs 25.65Cr
Day 18 (3rd Sunday)Rs 28.75Cr
Day 19 (3rd Monday)Rs 10 Cr
TotalRs 1,023.77 Cr

Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk

Amid these box office achievements, Virat and Anushka's reactions have become a major talking point. After watching the film, the star batter described it as a "cinematic experience" unlike anything he had seen in Indian cinema. He praised director Aditya Dhar's vision and conviction, calling him a "genius." Virat also reserved special appreciation for Ranveer Singh, stating that the actor has attained a different level with his performance and calling it "absolutely wow." Kohli added that the film brought out every emotion and kept him engaged throughout its lengthy runtime.

Aditya Dhar acknowledges Virat Kohli's praise for Dhurandhar 2
Aditya Dhar acknowledges Virat Kohli's praise for Dhurandhar 2 (Photo: Instagram)

Anushka also shared a heartfelt note applauding the film's team. She called the project gripping, immersive, and meticulously crafted. She highlighted the conviction required to make a nearly four-hour film and praised Aditya Dhar's originality. She also commended Ranveer Singh for delivering what she described as a solid and flawless performance, while appreciating the ensemble cast for their impactful contributions.

Aditya Dhar responds to Anushka Sharma's positive review of Dhurandhar 2
Aditya Dhar responds to Anushka Sharma's positive review of Dhurandhar 2 (Photo: Instagram)

Dhar responded warmly to both messages. Thanking Virat, he said the appreciation from a once-in-a-generation legend meant a lot and inspired the team to continue making India proud. He also expressed gratitude to Anushka, noting that such praise pushes them to aim higher and tell stories with honesty and purpose.

Read More

  1. Rakesh Bedi Reveals If His Dhurandhar Role Was Based On Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol
  2. After Watching Dhurandhar Twice, Paresh Rawal Says 'It Would Have Been Fun If I Were In This Film'
  3. Ramayana Made On Rs 4000 Crore: Here's A List Of 5 Other Big-Budget Films In India

TAGGED:

DHURANDHAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION
VIRAT KOHLI REVIEW DHURANDHAR 2
ANUSHKA SHARMA DHURANDHAR 2 REVIEW
RANVEER SINGH DHURANDHAR 2
DHURANDHAR 2 BOX OFFICE DAY 19

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