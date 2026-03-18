ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Film Poised For Explosive Opening

The strong numbers come on the back of an exceptional advance booking response. The film recorded nearly Rs 47 crore gross for its premiere shows, while advance sales for the opening day crossed Rs 33 crore with more than seven lakh tickets sold across thousands of shows nationwide.

According to early trade estimates, the film is expected to earn between Rs 100 crore and Rs 150 crore nett on its first full day of release on March 19. When combined with its premiere collections on March 18, the total Day 1 earnings could go close to Rs 200 crore nett in India.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's soon to-be-released film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for a massive start at the box office, with early trends pointing towards a record-breaking opening day in India.

Trade experts have stated that the long duration of the film, which is around 3 hours and 49 minutes, has not impacted the audience’s interest in the film. Instead, the bookings have been consistent, and with the upcoming extended Eid weekend, the film is expected to gain even more.

Thus, with this current trend, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to break some of the biggest opening day records in Hindi cinema. Currently, films such as Jawan, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Animal, and Pathaan are at the top of the list in terms of the biggest opening day. However, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to find a spot in this list.

In addition, the film is doing incredibly well in other parts of the world as well. The pre-sales of the film’s opening weekend have contributed greatly to the overall box office collection. Industry insiders expect the worldwide opening weekend to cross Rs 500 crore, if the current trend continues.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this high-scale action drama follows the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, who transforms into a spy operating in Pakistan. The story continues from the previous instalment and focuses on his rise in the underworld.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera and Sara Arjun in key roles.