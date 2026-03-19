ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Biggest Premiere Ever Puts Film On Track For Rs 100 Crore Opening

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has taken an extraordinary start at the Indian box office and is already being called one of the biggest releases in recent years. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has created history even before completing its first full day in theatres.

The biggest highlight of the film's release is its record-breaking premiere collections. Dhurandhar 2 earned more than Rs 50 crore gross from paid preview shows across India. This is the highest premiere collection ever recorded in the country. It has beaten the previous record by a huge margin. Earlier, Pawan Kalyan's OG held the top spot with around Rs 25 crore gross, but Dhurandhar 2 has doubled that number with ease.

Even in Bollywood, the gap is shocking. The earlier record holder, Stree 2, had earned just over Rs 10 crore in preview shows. In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 has collected almost five times more. This clearly shows the massive hype and excitement around the sequel.

The film's strong start is backed by huge advance bookings. Reports suggest that the movie crossed Rs 200 crore in worldwide pre-sales for its opening weekend. Out of this, over Rs 125 crore gross came from India alone. For the opening day, the film had already crossed Rs 100 crore in advance sales, including premiere shows. These numbers place Dhurandhar 2 among the top five Indian films ever in terms of advance booking.