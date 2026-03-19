Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Biggest Premiere Ever Puts Film On Track For Rs 100 Crore Opening
Dhurandhar 2 breaks all premiere records with Rs 50 plus crore gross and shows strong day 1 trends.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 19, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has taken an extraordinary start at the Indian box office and is already being called one of the biggest releases in recent years. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has created history even before completing its first full day in theatres.
The biggest highlight of the film's release is its record-breaking premiere collections. Dhurandhar 2 earned more than Rs 50 crore gross from paid preview shows across India. This is the highest premiere collection ever recorded in the country. It has beaten the previous record by a huge margin. Earlier, Pawan Kalyan's OG held the top spot with around Rs 25 crore gross, but Dhurandhar 2 has doubled that number with ease.
Even in Bollywood, the gap is shocking. The earlier record holder, Stree 2, had earned just over Rs 10 crore in preview shows. In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 has collected almost five times more. This clearly shows the massive hype and excitement around the sequel.
The film's strong start is backed by huge advance bookings. Reports suggest that the movie crossed Rs 200 crore in worldwide pre-sales for its opening weekend. Out of this, over Rs 125 crore gross came from India alone. For the opening day, the film had already crossed Rs 100 crore in advance sales, including premiere shows. These numbers place Dhurandhar 2 among the top five Indian films ever in terms of advance booking.
On day 0, which includes preview shows, the film collected Rs 43 crore net with an occupancy of 46.7 percent across more than 12,000 shows. This itself is a huge number and set the tone for a big opening. Now coming to day 1, early live data from Sacnilk shows that the film has already collected around Rs 45.14 crore net from about 8,928 shows. However, the occupancy has dropped slightly to 28.4 percent, which is normal after such heavy premiere turnout. Despite this, the film's total net collection has reached Rs 88.14 crore so far, and final numbers are still awaited.
Another interesting point is the film's strong performance on ticket booking platforms. Dhurandhar 2 recorded a peak of 73.92K tickets sold in one hour on BookMyShow. This makes it one of the top performers in the platform's history. While it is still behind films like Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Jawan, it has secured a place among the top 10, which is a big achievement.
The sound of REVENGE is here❤️🔥 #AariAari out now!— Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 12, 2026
A Shashwat Sachdev Musical https://t.co/RmAB9oA4kn#DhurandharTheRevenge releases worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid.@RanveerOfficial @shashwatology @bombayrockers #NavtejSinghRehal #KhanSaab… pic.twitter.com/PyrWmInklN
Looking at the current trend, trade experts believe that Dhurandhar 2 has a strong chance of touching or even crossing the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day. The film already has strong momentum from its record-breaking previews and massive advance bookings. If evening and night shows perform well, this target looks achievable.
The response from audiences has been very strong in major cities and key Hindi markets. The sequel factor, action-packed story, and star power have all worked in its favour. Even though some shows of dubbed versions were cancelled and refunds will slightly affect the final preview numbers, the overall performance remains outstanding.
Read More
- Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Is Ranveer Singh Starrer Sequel Bigger And Better Than The Original?
- 'Revenge Ho Toh Dhurandhar Jaisa': Allu Arjun, Preity Zinta, Other Celebs Rave About Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2
- 'Almost Similar To Akshaye, But Bigger': Choreographer Vijay Ganguly Hints At Ranveer Singh's Explosive Entry In Dhurandhar 2 & More