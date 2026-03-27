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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film To Cross Rs 700 Cr In India, Beats SRK's Jawan

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 nears Rs 700 crore in India on Day 9, beating Jawan and crossing Rs 1,088 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : March 27, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office despite declining numbers during the weekdays. The film, which earned over Rs 100 crore on its release day, has been collecting record-breaking numbers. After crossing the lifetime collections of major Hindi blockbusters, the Ranveer Singh starrer has now crossed Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's collection of Rs 400 crore net in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 24.05 crore on its ninth day. The final numbers are expected to go higher as late-night shows are still being counted.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 698.22 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 833.70 crore. Trade analysts believe the 9-day total could rise to Rs 30-35 crore, depending on night show occupancy.

If it does, the film's 9-day total is expected to fall within a range of Rs 730 crore to Rs 735 crore net in India.

Box Office Breakdown

Day/WeekCollection (India Net)
Week 1Rs 624.47 Cr
Day 8Rs 49.70 Cr
Day 9Rs 24.05 Cr (early estimates)
TotalRs 698.22 Cr

Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk

Dhurandhar 2 Beats Jawan In India

In just nine days, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster movie Jawan by a large margin. Jawan collected Rs 400 crore net in India, whereas Dhurandhar 2's net collection in nine days stands at Rs 698.22 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection

The film is also performing well globally. So far, it has collected around Rs 1,088 crore at the worldwide box office. Out of this, overseas collections alone stand at Rs 274 crore.

Despite a slowdown in domestic collections during weekdays, the film continues to attract audiences in large numbers across the world.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a spy action thriller. Along with Ranveer Singh, the film features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in important roles. The story follows the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who transforms into Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy operating deep inside enemy territory.

READ MORE

  1. Dhurandhar 2 Controversy: Aditya Dhar Slams 'AI-Generated' Poster Of Ranveer Singh, Warns Of Action
  2. After Rajinikanth Praises Dhurandhar 2, Old Video Of Him On Brother's Death In India-Pakistan War Resurfaces
  3. 'On My Birthday, I Saw 26/11 Horror': Arjun Rampal Says Dhurandhar Became His Personal Revenge

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DHURANDHAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION
DHURANDHAR 2 COLLECTION WORLDWIDE
DHURANDHAR 2 TOTAL COLLECTION
DHURANDHAR REVENGE MOVIE
DHURANDHAR 2 BOX OFFICE DAY 9

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