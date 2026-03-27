ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film To Cross Rs 700 Cr In India, Beats SRK's Jawan

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office despite declining numbers during the weekdays. The film, which earned over Rs 100 crore on its release day, has been collecting record-breaking numbers. After crossing the lifetime collections of major Hindi blockbusters, the Ranveer Singh starrer has now crossed Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's collection of Rs 400 crore net in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 24.05 crore on its ninth day. The final numbers are expected to go higher as late-night shows are still being counted.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 698.22 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 833.70 crore. Trade analysts believe the 9-day total could rise to Rs 30-35 crore, depending on night show occupancy.

If it does, the film's 9-day total is expected to fall within a range of Rs 730 crore to Rs 735 crore net in India.

Box Office Breakdown