Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film To Cross Rs 700 Cr In India, Beats SRK's Jawan
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 nears Rs 700 crore in India on Day 9, beating Jawan and crossing Rs 1,088 crore worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 27, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office despite declining numbers during the weekdays. The film, which earned over Rs 100 crore on its release day, has been collecting record-breaking numbers. After crossing the lifetime collections of major Hindi blockbusters, the Ranveer Singh starrer has now crossed Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's collection of Rs 400 crore net in India.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 24.05 crore on its ninth day. The final numbers are expected to go higher as late-night shows are still being counted.
With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 698.22 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 833.70 crore. Trade analysts believe the 9-day total could rise to Rs 30-35 crore, depending on night show occupancy.
If it does, the film's 9-day total is expected to fall within a range of Rs 730 crore to Rs 735 crore net in India.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|Collection (India Net)
|Week 1
|Rs 624.47 Cr
|Day 8
|Rs 49.70 Cr
|Day 9
|Rs 24.05 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 698.22 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Dhurandhar 2 Beats Jawan In India
In just nine days, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster movie Jawan by a large margin. Jawan collected Rs 400 crore net in India, whereas Dhurandhar 2's net collection in nine days stands at Rs 698.22 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection
The film is also performing well globally. So far, it has collected around Rs 1,088 crore at the worldwide box office. Out of this, overseas collections alone stand at Rs 274 crore.
Despite a slowdown in domestic collections during weekdays, the film continues to attract audiences in large numbers across the world.
About Dhurandhar 2
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a spy action thriller. Along with Ranveer Singh, the film features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in important roles. The story follows the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who transforms into Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy operating deep inside enemy territory.