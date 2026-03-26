ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: After Crossing Rs 1000 Cr Globally, Ranveer's Film Eyes Jawan Record

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest directorial, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is continuing its impressive performance at the box office. The film has maintained a strong hold even on weekdays and has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide within just a week of its release.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 35.52 crore on its eighth day. The final figures are expected to be higher as late-night shows are still being counted.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 659.49 crore. Its gross collection in India stands at about Rs 787.15 crore. Trade analysts believe the Day 8 numbers could rise further, possibly touching Rs 45-50 crore depending on night show occupancy.

If the current trend continues, the film's total India net collection is expected to be in the range of Rs 665 crore to Rs 670 crore by the end of Day 8.

Box Office Breakdown