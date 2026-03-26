Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: After Crossing Rs 1000 Cr Globally, Ranveer's Film Eyes Jawan Record
Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, crosses Rs 1000 crore worldwide, beats Stree 2 and Chhaava, and nears Jawan at the India box office.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 26, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest directorial, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is continuing its impressive performance at the box office. The film has maintained a strong hold even on weekdays and has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide within just a week of its release.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 35.52 crore on its eighth day. The final figures are expected to be higher as late-night shows are still being counted.
With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 659.49 crore. Its gross collection in India stands at about Rs 787.15 crore. Trade analysts believe the Day 8 numbers could rise further, possibly touching Rs 45-50 crore depending on night show occupancy.
If the current trend continues, the film's total India net collection is expected to be in the range of Rs 665 crore to Rs 670 crore by the end of Day 8.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Box Office Collection (India Net)
|Day 0 (Paid Previews - Wednesday)
|Rs 43 Cr
|Day 1 (1st Thursday)
|Rs 102.55 Cr
|Day 2 (1st Friday)
|Rs 80.72 Cr
|Day 3 (1st Saturday)
|Rs 113 Cr
|Day 4 (1st Sunday)
|Rs 114.85 Cr
|Day 5 (1st Monday)
|Rs 65.00Cr
|Day 6 (1st Tuesday)
|Rs 56.60 Cr
|Day 7 (1st Wednesday)
|Rs 48.25 Cr
|Day 8
|Rs 35.52 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 659.49 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Dhurandhar 2 Beats Stree 2, Chhaava In India
As per early estimates, Dhurandhar 2 has already achieved a major milestone at the domestic box office. The film's India gross collection is reported to be Rs 748.52 crore, including a net collection of Rs 626.76 crore.
With this, the film has surpassed the lifetime domestic collections of Stree 2 (Rs 713.15 crore) and Chhaava (Rs 716.91 crore). It is now close to overtaking Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which recorded an India gross collection of around Rs 760 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 Crosses Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide
The film has also achieved a major milestone globally. Within just one week of its release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The strong overseas performance, along with steady domestic collections, has helped the film reach this landmark quickly.
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is the final chapter of the Dhurandhar spy-thriller series. It follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, played by Ranveer Singh, who goes undercover in Karachi under a new identity.
The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. Sara Arjun appears as the female lead, while Danish Iqbal plays an important role in a major twist.
The story revolves around espionage, terror networks and political conflict, with several twists that have kept audiences engaged.