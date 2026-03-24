Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer's Film Fastest To Climb Towards Rs 600 Cr; Pathaan, Animal Records In Danger
Dhurandhar 2 earns over Rs 559 crore in six days, set to surpass Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Animal, emerging as a major box office blockbuster.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 24, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continues its strong run at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film is now set to cross the lifetime collections of major Hindi blockbusters within just six days of release.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 40.14 crore on its sixth day. The final numbers are expected to go higher as late-night shows are still being counted.
With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 559.26 crore, while the gross collection stands at around Rs 667.12 crore. Trade analysts believe the sixth-day total could rise to Rs 50-60 crore, depending on night show occupancy.
If the trend continues, the film's six-day total is expected to fall within a range of Rs 570 crore to Rs 580 crore net in India.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day
|Box Office Collection (India Net)
|Day 0 (Paid Previews - Wednesday)
|Rs 43 Cr
|Day 1 (1st Thursday)
|Rs 102.55 Cr
|Day 2 (1nd Friday)
|Rs 80.72 Cr
|Day 3 (1st Saturday)
|Rs 113 Cr
|Day 4 (1st Sunday)
|Rs 114.85 Cr
|Day 5 (1st Monday)
|Rs 65.00Cr
|Day 6 (1st Tuesday)
|Rs 40.14Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 559.26
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Dhurandhar 2 Set To Beat Major Blockbusters
With such a collection, Dhurandhar 2 is all set to beat the lifetime collection of several major Bollywood releases. These movies are Gadar 2 (Rs 525.70 crore), Pathaan (Rs 543.09 crore), and Animal (Rs 553.87 crore).
This means the film will likely enter the list of the top five highest-grossing Hindi films in a very short time. After crossing these milestones, the next targets for the film include Stree 2, Chhaava, Jawan, and even its own first part.
Aiming For Bigger Records
Trade experts say that Dhurandhar 2 is likely to beat the lifetime collection of its first part soon. If the current pace continues, the film may even emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.
About Dhurandhar 2
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a spy action thriller. Along with Ranveer Singh, the film features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in important roles. The story follows the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who transforms into Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy operating deep inside enemy territory.
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