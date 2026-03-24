ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer's Film Fastest To Climb Towards Rs 600 Cr; Pathaan, Animal Records In Danger

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continues its strong run at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film is now set to cross the lifetime collections of major Hindi blockbusters within just six days of release.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 40.14 crore on its sixth day. The final numbers are expected to go higher as late-night shows are still being counted.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 559.26 crore, while the gross collection stands at around Rs 667.12 crore. Trade analysts believe the sixth-day total could rise to Rs 50-60 crore, depending on night show occupancy.

If the trend continues, the film's six-day total is expected to fall within a range of Rs 570 crore to Rs 580 crore net in India.

Box Office Breakdown