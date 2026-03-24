ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Did Ranveer Singh Starrer Pass The Crucial Monday Test?

Hyderabad: Buzz around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge refuses to slow down, even as the film enters its first weekday test. The spy action thriller opened with massive numbers from day 0 itself and has continued its dream run through day 5, despite a noticeable drop.

The film began its journey with strong paid previews on day 0, setting the tone for what would become a historic opening. From day 1 to day 4, the collections kept rising at an extraordinary pace. By the end of day 4, the film had already collected Rs 114.85 crore net in India in a single day, pushing its 4-day India net total to Rs 454.12 crore.

However, day 5 brought the first major slowdown. The film collected Rs 65.00 crore net on day 5, which is a 43.4 percent drop compared to day 4. While the dip may look sharp, it is quite expected for a weekday, especially after such a massive extended weekend. With this, the total India net collection now stands at Rs 519.12 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 619.76 crore. Overseas, the film continues its strong performance with Rs 210 crore gross, taking the total worldwide collection to an impressive Rs 829.76 crore in just five days.