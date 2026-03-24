Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Did Ranveer Singh Starrer Pass The Crucial Monday Test?
Dhurandhar 2 has delivered a phenomenal box office performance so far. Despite a dip on its first Monday, the film made Rs 65 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST
Hyderabad: Buzz around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge refuses to slow down, even as the film enters its first weekday test. The spy action thriller opened with massive numbers from day 0 itself and has continued its dream run through day 5, despite a noticeable drop.
The film began its journey with strong paid previews on day 0, setting the tone for what would become a historic opening. From day 1 to day 4, the collections kept rising at an extraordinary pace. By the end of day 4, the film had already collected Rs 114.85 crore net in India in a single day, pushing its 4-day India net total to Rs 454.12 crore.
However, day 5 brought the first major slowdown. The film collected Rs 65.00 crore net on day 5, which is a 43.4 percent drop compared to day 4. While the dip may look sharp, it is quite expected for a weekday, especially after such a massive extended weekend. With this, the total India net collection now stands at Rs 519.12 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 619.76 crore. Overseas, the film continues its strong performance with Rs 210 crore gross, taking the total worldwide collection to an impressive Rs 829.76 crore in just five days.
What a film … #Dhurandhar2 !!! Aditya Dhar 🫡 box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind 🇮🇳 @AdityaDharFilms @RanveerOfficial— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 23, 2026
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5
|Day
|Box Office Collection (India Net)
|Day 0 (Paid Previews - Wednesday)
|Rs 43 Cr
|Day 1 (Thursday)
|Rs 102.55 Cr
|Day 2 (Friday)
|Rs 80.72 Cr
|Day 3 (Saturday)
|Rs 113 Cr
|Day 4 (Sunday)
|Rs 114.85 Cr
|Day 5 (Monday)
|Rs 65 Cr
|Total
|Rs 519.12 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
These numbers clearly establish Dhurandhar 2 as one of the biggest box office performers in Indian cinema history. In fact, the film has already secured a place among the top 5 biggest opening weekends globally, standing just behind Pushpa 2, which had collected Rs 795.50 crore in its opening weekend. Despite its massive success, Dhurandhar 2 narrowly missed becoming the biggest Indian opener worldwide. Trade experts point out that the film lost significant revenue due to its ban in the Gulf region. Reports suggest that the film could have added Rs 50-55 crore more during its opening weekend if it had released there.
As the film moves forward, all eyes are now on its weekday trend and second weekend jump. While day 5 showed a drop, the overall momentum remains very strong. If the film holds well during the weekdays and shows growth over the weekend, it could easily aim for even bigger milestones.
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