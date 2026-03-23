ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh's Film Hits Rs 761 Cr Worldwide, Here Are The Records It Has Broken

The film opened with paid previews on day 0, earning Rs 43 crore, setting a new benchmark. On day 1 (Thursday), it collected Rs 102.55 crore, followed by Rs 80.72 crore on day 2. The film saw a huge jump over the weekend, earning Rs 113 crore on day 3 and Rs 114.85 crore on day 4. This takes its total India net collection to a staggering Rs 454.12 crore in just four days.

Hyderabad: The box office storm of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge shows no signs of slowing down. After a historic opening weekend filled with record-breaking numbers, the film continues to dominate theatres across India and overseas. From packed multiplexes in metro cities to houseful single screens in smaller towns, the film has managed to pull audiences in huge numbers. With strong word of mouth and repeat value, the buzz around the film remains extremely high as it wraps it opening weekend on a high note.

Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection

In a major update, the makers have now officially revealed the film's worldwide box office numbers for the first time. According to the shared data, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed a massive Rs 761 crore globally. Out of this, India contributes Rs 550 crore gross, while the overseas market has added an impressive Rs 211 crore. These numbers not only confirm the film's blockbuster status but also highlight its strong global appeal.

With such a huge total in just a few days, the film is now firmly on track to chase even bigger milestones in the coming week. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the film has rewritten box office history, some of them have been given below.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Records

Recorded the highest paid previews ever in India with Rs 43 crore

Registered the biggest opening day for a Hindi film with over Rs 100 crore on day 1

Became the first Hindi film to collect Rs 100 crore net in a single day

First Hindi film to achieve back-to-back Rs 100 crore net days

Delivered four of the biggest single-day collections in Hindi cinema history within its first four days

Fastest Hindi film to cross Rs 400 crore net

Biggest opening weekend for a Bollywood film

Second biggest opening weekend for any Indian film after Pushpa 2: The Rule

Entered the Rs 700 cr worldwide gross range within four days, making it one of the fastest Indian films to do so

Highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 within just three days of release

Crossed the lifetime collections of films like Gadar 2 and Salaar during its opening weekend itself

With these records, it broke the long-standing belief that A-rated and long-duration films cannot achieve massive box office success. It became the first Hindi film ever to collect Rs 100 crore net in a single day, and then repeated the feat on the very next day. This rare achievement had previously only been seen in South cinema, notably with RRR, but not in Hindi films. The film has also recorded the biggest opening weekend for a Bollywood movie, crossing Rs 400 crore net in just four days. It has surpassed the previous benchmark set by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and even outperformed several major pan-India blockbusters in terms of opening momentum.

With such strong numbers, the film is already being seen as a potential Rs 1000 crore grosser, and possibly even more if the trend continues. Now, all eyes are on the Monday test. Weekdays usually see a drop in collections, but strong films manage to hold well due to positive word of mouth. If Dhurandhar 2 manages to stay stable and collect around Rs 40-50 crore on Monday, it will further prove its strong footing at the box office.