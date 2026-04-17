Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer's Film Crosses Rs 1100 Cr In India, Chases Pushpa 2 Record
Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 1100 crore in India, sees expected slowdown, and continues its strong run while aiming to challenge Pushpa 2's record.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 17, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's blockbuster movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to complete its 30-day theatrical run today. The spy action thriller, starring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has broken several records at the box office and is now eyeing the all-time domestic net collection record set by Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,234.10 crore).
By the end of its fourth week, Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the Rs 1100 crore mark in net collections. Now, as it enters its fifth week (Day 30), the film's collection seems to slow down, which, by the way, is completely understandable, as movies generally tend to lose their momentum after a few weeks in theatres. Below is how much Dhurandhar 2 has earned on its 30th day.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 30
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has so far earned Rs 1.99 crore on its 30th day in India. This, however, is not the final number as the night-show figures are yet to be counted.
Adding today's number, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 1,105.11 crore net, while its gross collection is Rs 1,322.84 crore. Trade analysts believe the 30-day total could rise to Rs 2-3 crore, depending on night show occupancy.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|Collections (India Net)
|Week 1
|Rs 674.17 Cr
|Week 2
|Rs 263.65 Cr
|Week 3
|Rs 110.60 Cr
|Week 4
|Rs 54.70 Cr
|Day 30
|Rs 1.99 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 1,105.11 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection
At the global front, the Ranveer Singh starrer has been performing incredibly as well. It has reportedly surpassed Rs 1,737 crore globally.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which had earned over Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, which was released on March 19, is about an undercover Indian spy who ventures deep into Karachi, Pakistan, to break through the criminals and political rings. At the same time, he looks for vengeance for the 26/11 attacks and ends up facing more dangers. Besides Ranveer, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor, among others.
Both movies were filmed concurrently. Production commenced in July 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, and wrapped up in October 2025. This movie was filmed in various cities, both in India and Thailand. Among the cities in which the movie was filmed are Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh of India, and Thailand, with some places used to represent scenes set in Pakistan.