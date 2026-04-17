ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer's Film Crosses Rs 1100 Cr In India, Chases Pushpa 2 Record

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's blockbuster movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to complete its 30-day theatrical run today. The spy action thriller, starring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has broken several records at the box office and is now eyeing the all-time domestic net collection record set by Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,234.10 crore).

By the end of its fourth week, Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the Rs 1100 crore mark in net collections. Now, as it enters its fifth week (Day 30), the film's collection seems to slow down, which, by the way, is completely understandable, as movies generally tend to lose their momentum after a few weeks in theatres. Below is how much Dhurandhar 2 has earned on its 30th day.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 30

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has so far earned Rs 1.99 crore on its 30th day in India. This, however, is not the final number as the night-show figures are yet to be counted.

Adding today's number, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 1,105.11 crore net, while its gross collection is Rs 1,322.84 crore. Trade analysts believe the 30-day total could rise to Rs 2-3 crore, depending on night show occupancy.