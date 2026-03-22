ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer's Film Sees Massive Jump, Crosses Rs 500 Crore Globally

Not just in India, the film is also doing extremely well globally. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide within just three days.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as a box office powerhouse, especially on its third day. As per data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the spy action thriller has earned a massive Rs 113 crore nett in India on Day 3. The movie opened at Rs 102.55 crore, followed by Rs 80.72 crore on Day 2. With this, the 3-day total (including previews - Rs 43 crore) is a rock-solid Rs 339.27 crore nett.

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the movie every nationalist, fan, and cinephile has been waiting for, opened to massive box-office numbers on March 19. After a slight drop on Day 2, the film saw a powerful comeback on Day 3, earning huge collections. It even beat the third-day earnings of big films like Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Jawan, and Animal. With this, it has become the second-highest Day 3 grosser, just behind Pushpa 2, which earned Rs 142.59 crore.

Baahubali 2 - Rs 93 crore

Jawan - Rs 92.94 crore

Animal - Rs 85.34 crore

KGF 2 - Rs 81.90 crore

Celebrities Highly Praise Dhurandhar 2

Allu Arjun: Applauded the film as a "patriotic spectacle" and a "blast" with several "clap-trapping moments," praising Ranveer Singh's performance and Aditya Dhar's direction.

Vijay Deverakonda: Called it an "explosive" experience, describing it as a big moment for Indian cinema and lauding the film's director, Aditya Dhar, as a "mad genius".

Ram Charan: Called it "raw, gripping and impactful" and praised Ranveer Singh’s "phenomenal" intensity.

Jr NTR: Called it an "absolute masterclass" and praised Ranveer Singh's performance.

Shilpa Shetty: Praised Ranveer Singh's "powerhouse" performance, describing him as a "Babbar Sher" and lauding the film's storytelling and scale.

Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday: Described the movie as "top-notch" and "blown away" by the film, respectively.

Preity Zinta: Declared herself a fan of director Aditya Dhar after being "blown away" by the film's "mindblowing" quality.

Rishab Shetty: Commended the detailed storytelling and stated that every frame hits "like a war drum".

Rakesh Roshan: Described the film as "historic" and a "needed revolution" in storytelling.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a spy action thriller. Along with Ranveer Singh, the film features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in important roles. The story follows the journey of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who transforms into Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy operating deep inside enemy territory.