ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh's Film Hits New Low Amid Slowdown

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's blockbuster movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on the verge of completing a month in theatres. The spy action thriller has broken several records at the box office by surpassing the collections set by leading actors. Now, as the movie is about to reach its month-end, the collections have also slowed down. The movie has brought in very low numbers on its 28th day compared to its previous days in theatres. Below is how much it has earned on Day 28.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has so far earned Rs 2.70 crore on its 28th day in India. This, however, is not the final number as the night-show figures are yet to be counted.

Adding today's number, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 1,098.37 crore net, while its gross collection is Rs 1,314.86 crore. Trade analysts believe the 28-day total could rise to Rs 3-4 crore, depending on night show occupancy.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Breakdown