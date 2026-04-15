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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh's Film Hits New Low Amid Slowdown

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 records its lowest daily collection on Day 28, showing a slowdown while continuing a strong overall run at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28 (Photo: Film poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 15, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's blockbuster movie Dhurandhar: The Revenge is on the verge of completing a month in theatres. The spy action thriller has broken several records at the box office by surpassing the collections set by leading actors. Now, as the movie is about to reach its month-end, the collections have also slowed down. The movie has brought in very low numbers on its 28th day compared to its previous days in theatres. Below is how much it has earned on Day 28.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has so far earned Rs 2.70 crore on its 28th day in India. This, however, is not the final number as the night-show figures are yet to be counted.

Adding today's number, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 1,098.37 crore net, while its gross collection is Rs 1,314.86 crore. Trade analysts believe the 28-day total could rise to Rs 3-4 crore, depending on night show occupancy.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Breakdown

Day/WeekCollections (India Net)
Week 1Rs 674.17 Cr
Week 2Rs 263.65 Cr
Week 3Rs 110.60 Cr
Day 23Rs 7 Cr
Day 24Rs 13.50 Cr
Day 25Rs 14.50 Cr
Day 26Rs 5.20 Cr
Day 27Rs 7.05 Cr
Day 28Rs 2.70 Cr (early estimates)
TotalRs 1,098.37 Cr

Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection

At the global front, the Ranveer Singh starrer has been performing incredibly as well. It has reportedly surpassed Rs 1,727 crore globally.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which had earned over Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, which was released on March 19, is about an undercover Indian spy who ventures deep into Karachi, Pakistan, to break through the criminals and political rings. At the same time, he looks for vengeance for the 26/11 attacks and ends up facing more dangers. Besides Ranveer, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor, among others.

Both movies were filmed concurrently. Production commenced in July 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, and wrapped up in October 2025. This movie was filmed in various cities, both in India and Thailand. Among the cities in which the movie was filmed are Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh of India, and Thailand, with some places used to represent scenes set in Pakistan.

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TAGGED:

DHURANDHAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION
DHURANDHAR 2 BOX OFFICE TOTAL
DHURANDHAR 2 BOX OFFICE WORLDWIDE
DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE
DHURANDHAR 2 BOX OFFICE DAY 28

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