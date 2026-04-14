ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Ranveer Singh's Film Maintains Steady Run, Nears Rs 1100 Cr In India

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is about to complete a month in theatres in a few days. The film, which has been performing exceptionally well at the box office since its release, is still holding its steady run at the box office even on its 27th day. Below is how much the spy action thriller has earned so far.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27

As per the data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has so far brought in Rs 5.96 crore in India on its 27th day. This number, however, is not the final figure of the day, as the late-night show figures are yet to be counted.

Now, the film's 27-day net collection has reached Rs 1,094.58 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,310.40 crore. Trade analysts believe the 27-day total could rise to Rs 7 crore, depending on night show occupancy.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Breakdown