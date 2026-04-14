Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Ranveer Singh's Film Maintains Steady Run, Nears Rs 1100 Cr In India
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 earns over Rs 5 crore on Day 27, crossing Rs 1,094 crore in India and Rs 1,720 crore worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 14, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is about to complete a month in theatres in a few days. The film, which has been performing exceptionally well at the box office since its release, is still holding its steady run at the box office even on its 27th day. Below is how much the spy action thriller has earned so far.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 27
As per the data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has so far brought in Rs 5.96 crore in India on its 27th day. This number, however, is not the final figure of the day, as the late-night show figures are yet to be counted.
Now, the film's 27-day net collection has reached Rs 1,094.58 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,310.40 crore. Trade analysts believe the 27-day total could rise to Rs 7 crore, depending on night show occupancy.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|Collections (India Net)
|Week 1
|Rs 674.17 Cr
|Week 2
|Rs 263.65 Cr
|Week 3
|Rs 110.60 Cr
|Day 23
|Rs 7 Cr
|Day 24
|Rs 13.50 Cr
|Day 25
|Rs 14.50 Cr
|Day 26
|Rs 5.20 Cr
|Day 27
|Rs 5.96 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 1,094.58 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection
Apart from its success at home, Dhurandhar 2 is doing well abroad as well. The spy action thriller has collected over Rs 1,720 crore. The film has bagged Rs 415.25 crore from overseas screens.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which had earned around Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, which was released on March 19, is about an undercover Indian spy who ventures deep into Karachi, Pakistan, to break through the criminals and political rings. At the same time, he looks for vengeance for the 26/11 attacks and ends up facing more dangers. Besides Ranveer, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor, among others.
Both movies were filmed concurrently. Production commenced in July 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, and wrapped up in October 2025. This movie was filmed in various cities, both in India and Thailand. Among the cities in which the movie was filmed are Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh of India, and Thailand, with some places used to represent scenes set in Pakistan.