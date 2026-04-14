ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh Starrer Surpasses Jawan In Fourth Week Despite Dip

On day 26, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 5.20 crore across 10,286 shows in India. This marks a 64.1 per cent fall from day 25's Rs 14.50 crore. Despite the dip, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 1,088.62 crore, and the India gross currently stands at Rs 1,303.37 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs 0.75 crore on day 26, pushing its international total to Rs 415.25 crore. With these figures combined, the worldwide gross has climbed to Rs 1,718.62 crore.

Hyderabad: The box office run of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to impress even in its fourth week. Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the espionage action drama has completed 26 days in theatres and is holding strong despite fresh competition. Although the film witnessed a sharp drop on its fourth Monday, it remains one of the biggest successes of the year.

The film's journey at the box office has been remarkable. It opened with a record-breaking first week collection of Rs 674.17 crore. In the second week, it added Rs 263.65 crore, followed by Rs 110.60 crore in the third week. Entering the fourth week, the numbers remained steady with Rs 7 crore on the 4th Friday, Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday, Rs 14.50 crore on Sunday, and Rs 5.20 crore on Monday. The fourth weekend alone brought in Rs 32.25 crore, helping the film inch closer to the Rs 1,100 crore net mark in India.

The film has also created new benchmarks in week four collections. With Rs 40.2 crore so far in its fourth week, it has surpassed the week four performance of Jawan, which earned Rs 34.53 crore, and Stree 2, which collected Rs 36.10 crore. The film now sits among the highest fourth-week grossers and is eyeing the numbers of Chhaava at Rs 44.15 crore, Pushpa 2: The Rule at Rs 53.75 crore, and its predecessor Dhurandhar at Rs 106.50 crore.

In terms of lifetime India collections, Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed several major blockbusters. It has moved ahead of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which earned Rs 1,030.42 crore, RRR with Rs 782.20 crore, Kalki 2898 AD at Rs 646 crore, and KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, which collected Rs 859.70 crore in India. The film is currently the highest-grossing release of 2026.

However, the film is now facing competition from new releases like Dacoit starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, and the Tamil sci-fi romance Love Insurance Kompany featuring Pradeep Ranganathan. Despite this, the spy drama continues to draw audiences. Released on March 19 with paid previews on March 18, Dhurandhar 2 follows the journey of Hamza Ali Mazari as he navigates the underworld and political power struggles while dismantling a terror network. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.