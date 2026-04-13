ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Enters Rs 1700 Cr Club Worldwide In Record 25 Days

On its fourth Sunday, the film showed incredible staying power. Collecting Rs 14.75 crore net in India, it registered a growth of over 9 percent from the previous day. By the end of day 25, the total India net collection stood at Rs 1,083.67 crore, while the total India gross reached Rs 1,297.48 crore. Internationally, the film added another Rs 4 crore on Sunday, taking its overseas gross to Rs 415.50 crore, bringing the grand worldwide total to an estimated Rs 1,712.98 crore.

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry has a new king at the box office. Aditya Dhar's latest directorial venture, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has scripted history by becoming the first-ever Bollywood film to breach the Rs 1,700 crore mark worldwide during its initial release phase. What makes this achievement even more staggering is that the film reached this milestone in just 25 days, all while without a release in the lucrative Gulf and China markets.

Typically, Indian blockbusters rely heavily on the Gulf region and secondary releases in China to inflate their global totals. For example, Dangal reached its massive heights primarily due to its Rs 1,305 crore haul in China. However, Dhurandhar 2 has achieved its Rs 1,700 crore status purely through its primary theatrical run in markets like North America, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

In fact, it is now the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide when excluding the Gulf and China markets, surpassing the Phase 1 totals of titans like Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,685 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,615 crore) in those specific conditions.

The Power of the Hindi Belt

While recent "Pan-India" hits like Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 were Telugu originals that found success through Hindi dubs, Dhurandhar 2 is a Bollywood original. The Hindi market has been the primary engine for this success, contributing a historic Rs 1,003 crore net from the Hindi belt alone. This proves the massive appetite for high-octane spy thrillers when backed by strong storytelling and star power.

The Franchise Legacy

The success of the sequel has also propelled the Dhurandhar franchise into the record books. With the combined earnings of the first film and this sequel, the series has officially surpassed the Rs 3,000 crore mark worldwide. This makes it the most successful Indian film franchise in history.

The story, which follows Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari (originally Jaskirat Singh Rangi), has resonated deeply with audiences. The blend of gritty intelligence operations and the origin story of a covert operative in Karachi's Lyari town has kept viewers hooked through its four-week run.

As the film enters its fourth week, it currently sits as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time after Dangal, Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2. It is now chasing the lifetime gross of Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,742 crore). With a gap of only about Rs 30 crore, trade analysts expect Dhurandhar 2 to climb to the number three spot by the end of the week. While the upcoming release of Bhoot Bangla on April 17 will provide some competition for screens, the "Dhurandhar wave" shows little sign of stopping.