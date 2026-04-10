Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer's Film Earns Rs 1680 Cr Worldwide Despite Dip
Despite the slowdown, Dhurandhar 2 maintains a strong box office run, earning Rs 1680 crore worldwide, with steady domestic collections and continued global momentum.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 10, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released in theatres on March 19, continues its impressive run at the box office despite a gradual slowdown. The spy action thriller performed extremely well during the first two weeks of release and broke many records.
While collections dipped in the third week, it appears to have slowed further as the film entered its fourth week. Nevertheless, the film has managed to hold steady overall, maintaining its momentum at the global box office. With its total worldwide earnings now reaching Rs 1680 crore, Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains one of the biggest commercial successes of the year.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23
According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has brought in Rs 3.84 crore net in India on Day 23. This, however, is not the final figure of the day as the night-show numbers are yet to be added.
With Day 23's number, the film's total collection at the domestic box office has reached Rs 1,052.26 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,259.76 crore. Trade analysts believe the 23-day total could rise to Rs 5-7 crore, depending on night show occupancy.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|Numbers
|Week 1
|Rs 674.17Cr
|Week 2
|Rs 263.65Cr
|Day 16 (3rd Friday)
|Rs 21.55Cr
|Day 17 (3rd Saturday)
|Rs 25.65Cr
|Day 18 (3rd Sunday)
|Rs 28.75Cr
|Day 19 (3rd Monday)
|Rs 10 Cr
|Day 20 (3rd tuesday)
|Rs 10.10 Cr
|Day 21 (3rd Wednesday)
|Rs 7.90 Cr
|Day 22 (4th Thursday)
|Rs 7.15 Cr
|Day 23 (4th Friday)
|Rs 3.84 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 1,052.26 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection
Apart from its success at home, Dhurandhar 2 is doing well abroad as well. Film distributor Jio Studios took to social media to share its worldwide collection, which now stands at Rs 1680 crore.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which had earned around Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, which was released on March 19, is about an undercover Indian spy who ventures deep into Karachi, Pakistan, to break through the criminals and political rings. At the same time, he looks for vengeance for the 26/11 attacks and ends up facing more dangers. Besides Ranveer, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor, among others.
Both movies were filmed concurrently. Production commenced in July 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, and wrapped up in October 2025. This movie was filmed in various cities, both in India and Thailand. Among the cities in which the movie was filmed are Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh of India, and Thailand, with some places used to represent scenes set in Pakistan.