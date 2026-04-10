ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer's Film Earns Rs 1680 Cr Worldwide Despite Dip

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released in theatres on March 19, continues its impressive run at the box office despite a gradual slowdown. The spy action thriller performed extremely well during the first two weeks of release and broke many records.

While collections dipped in the third week, it appears to have slowed further as the film entered its fourth week. Nevertheless, the film has managed to hold steady overall, maintaining its momentum at the global box office. With its total worldwide earnings now reaching Rs 1680 crore, Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains one of the biggest commercial successes of the year.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 23

According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has brought in Rs 3.84 crore net in India on Day 23. This, however, is not the final figure of the day as the night-show numbers are yet to be added.

With Day 23's number, the film's total collection at the domestic box office has reached Rs 1,052.26 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,259.76 crore. Trade analysts believe the 23-day total could rise to Rs 5-7 crore, depending on night show occupancy.