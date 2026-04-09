Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh Starrer Maintains Momentum Despite Slow Phase
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 crosses over Rs 1046 crore in India and Rs 1645 crore worldwide despite a slowdown in Week 3.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 9, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's blockbuster movie, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has slowed down after breaking several records at the box office. The movie performed exceptionally in its first and second weeks, but in its third week, it earned collections at a slow pace. However, the film's overall earnings still stand tall. Now let's look at how much it has brought in on Day 22.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22
According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has so far earned Rs 5.12 crore net in India on Day 22. This, however, is not the day's final number as the late-night show figures are yet to be added.
Adding Day 22's number, the film's total collection at the domestic box office has reached Rs 1,046.39 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,252.71 crore. Trade analysts believe the 22-day total could rise to Rs 7-10 crore, depending on night show occupancy.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|Numbers
|Week 1
|Rs 674.17Cr
|Week 2
|Rs 263.65Cr
|Day 16 (3rd Friday)
|Rs 21.55Cr
|Day 17 (3rd Saturday)
|Rs 25.65Cr
|Day 18 (3rd Sunday)
|Rs 28.75Cr
|Day 19 (3rd Monday)
|Rs 10 Cr
|Day 20 (3rd tuesday)
|Rs 10.10 Cr
|Day 21 (3rd Wednesday)
|Rs 7.90 Cr
|Day 22 (4th Thursday)
|Rs 5.12 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 1,046.39 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection
Apart from its success at home, Dhurandhar 2 is doing well abroad as well. The spy action thriller has collected over Rs 1645 crore globally.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which had earned around Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, which was released on March 19, is about an undercover Indian spy who ventures deep into Karachi, Pakistan, to break through the criminals and political rings. At the same time, he looks for vengeance for the 26/11 attacks and ends up facing more dangers. Besides Ranveer, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor, among others.
Both movies were filmed concurrently. Production commenced in July 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, and wrapped up in October 2025. This movie was filmed in various cities, both in India and Thailand. Among the cities in which the movie was filmed are Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh of India, and Thailand, with some places used to represent scenes set in Pakistan.
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