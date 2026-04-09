ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh Starrer Maintains Momentum Despite Slow Phase

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's blockbuster movie, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has slowed down after breaking several records at the box office. The movie performed exceptionally in its first and second weeks, but in its third week, it earned collections at a slow pace. However, the film's overall earnings still stand tall. Now let's look at how much it has brought in on Day 22.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22

According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has so far earned Rs 5.12 crore net in India on Day 22. This, however, is not the day's final number as the late-night show figures are yet to be added.

Adding Day 22's number, the film's total collection at the domestic box office has reached Rs 1,046.39 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,252.71 crore. Trade analysts believe the 22-day total could rise to Rs 7-10 crore, depending on night show occupancy.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Breakdown