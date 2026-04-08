Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer's Film Becomes India's Top Grosser, Beats Pushpa 2 & Baahubali 2
Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 1039 crore in India on Day 21, becoming the country's highest grosser, surpassing Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 despite third-week slowdown.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 8, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been breaking records at the box office ever since its release. The spy action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, opened to raving reviews and massive numbers globally. While the first and the second week in theatres saw whopping numbers, Week 3 witnessed a decline, and that is completely understandable. On Day 21, the movie has finally surpassed Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's collections, and became the highest-grossing movie in India.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21
According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has so far earned Rs 5.87 crore net in India. This, however, is not the day's final number as the late-night show figures are yet to be added.
Adding Day 21's number, the film's total collection at the domestic box office has reached Rs 1,039.24 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,244.13 crore. Trade analysts believe the 21-day total could rise to Rs 7-10 crore, depending on night show occupancy.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|Numbers
|Week 1
|Rs 674.17Cr
|Week 2
|Rs 263.65Cr
|Day 16 (3rd Friday)
|Rs 21.55Cr
|Day 17 (3rd Saturday)
|Rs 25.65Cr
|Day 18 (3rd Sunday)
|Rs 28.75Cr
|Day 19 (3rd Monday)
|Rs 10 Cr
|Day 20 (3rd tuesday)
|Rs 10.10 Cr
|Day 21 (3rd Wednesday)
|Rs 5.87 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 1,039.24 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Dhurandhar 2 Beats Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2, Becomes India's Top Grosser
With the Ranveer Singh starrer now crossing Rs 1035 crore net in India, it has become the country's highest-grossing film while beating Prabhas's Baahubali 2, which collected Rs 1030.42 net, and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (Rs 1,234.10 crore net).
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection
Apart from its success at home, Dhurandhar 2 is doing well abroad as well. The spy action thriller has collected over Rs 1640 crore globally.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which had earned around Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, which was released on March 19, is about an undercover Indian spy who ventures deep into Karachi, Pakistan, to break through the criminals and political rings. At the same time, he looks for vengeance for the 26/11 attacks and ends up facing more dangers. Besides Ranveer, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor, among others.
Both movies were filmed concurrently. Production commenced in July 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, and wrapped up in October 2025. This movie was filmed in various cities, both in India and Thailand. Among the cities in which the movie was filmed are Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh of India, and Thailand, with some places used to represent scenes set in Pakistan.