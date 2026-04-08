ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer's Film Becomes India's Top Grosser, Beats Pushpa 2 & Baahubali 2

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been breaking records at the box office ever since its release. The spy action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, opened to raving reviews and massive numbers globally. While the first and the second week in theatres saw whopping numbers, Week 3 witnessed a decline, and that is completely understandable. On Day 21, the movie has finally surpassed Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's collections, and became the highest-grossing movie in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21

According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has so far earned Rs 5.87 crore net in India. This, however, is not the day's final number as the late-night show figures are yet to be added.

Adding Day 21's number, the film's total collection at the domestic box office has reached Rs 1,039.24 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,244.13 crore. Trade analysts believe the 21-day total could rise to Rs 7-10 crore, depending on night show occupancy.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Breakdown