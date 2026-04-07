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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer's Film Slows Down In Week 3 But Maintains Strong Run Overall

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has broken several records at the box office since its release. However, after two weeks of collecting hefty amounts, the film witnessed a downward trend in its collections in the third week. The movie has earned its lowest on Day 19, and Day 20 seems to follow the same pace. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20 As per the data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has so far brought in Rs 8 crore in India on its 20th day. This number, however, is not the final figure of the day as the late-night show figures are yet to be counted. Now, the film's 20-day net collection has reached Rs 1,031.77 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,235.16 crore. Trade analysts believe the 20-day total could rise to Rs 10-12 crore, depending on night show occupancy. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Breakdown Day/Week Numbers Week 1 Rs 674.17Cr Week 2 Rs 263.65Cr Day 16 (3rd Friday) Rs 21.55Cr Day 17 (3rd Saturday) Rs 25.65Cr Day 18 (3rd Sunday) Rs 28.75Cr Day 19 (3rd Monday) Rs 10 Cr Day 20 (3rd tuesday) Rs 8 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 1,031.77 Cr