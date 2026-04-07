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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer's Film Slows Down In Week 3 But Maintains Strong Run Overall

Dhurandhar 2 slows in the third week; total crosses Rs 1,031 crore net in India, and Rs 1,622 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20 (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 7, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has broken several records at the box office since its release. However, after two weeks of collecting hefty amounts, the film witnessed a downward trend in its collections in the third week. The movie has earned its lowest on Day 19, and Day 20 seems to follow the same pace.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20

As per the data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has so far brought in Rs 8 crore in India on its 20th day. This number, however, is not the final figure of the day as the late-night show figures are yet to be counted.

Now, the film's 20-day net collection has reached Rs 1,031.77 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,235.16 crore. Trade analysts believe the 20-day total could rise to Rs 10-12 crore, depending on night show occupancy.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Breakdown

Day/WeekNumbers
Week 1Rs 674.17Cr
Week 2Rs 263.65Cr
Day 16 (3rd Friday)Rs 21.55Cr
Day 17 (3rd Saturday)Rs 25.65Cr
Day 18 (3rd Sunday)Rs 28.75Cr
Day 19 (3rd Monday)Rs 10 Cr
Day 20 (3rd tuesday)Rs 8 Cr (early estimates)
TotalRs 1,031.77 Cr

Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection

Apart from its success at home, Dhurandhar 2 is doing well abroad as well. The spy action thriller has collected over Rs 1622 crore globally.

Dhurandhar 2 Is Now The 4th Highest Grosser In India

Dhurandhar 2 is currently the fourth highest-grossing film in India. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (Rs 1,742.10 crore) is in third place, followed by Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,788.60 crore). Dangal, featuring Aamir Khan, holds the first position with Rs 1,968.03 crore.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which had earned around Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, which was released on March 19, is about an undercover Indian spy who ventures deep into Karachi, Pakistan, to break through the criminals and political rings. At the same time, he looks for vengeance for the 26/11 attacks and ends up facing more dangers. Besides Ranveer, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor, among others.

Both movies were filmed concurrently. Production commenced in July 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, and wrapped up in October 2025. This movie was filmed in various cities, both in India and Thailand. Among the cities in which the movie was filmed are Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh of India, and Thailand, with some places used to represent scenes set in Pakistan.

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DHURANDHAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION
DHURANDHAR 2 BOX OFFICE WORLDWIDE
DHURANDHAR 2 TOTAL COLLECTION
DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE
DHURANDHAR 2 BOX OFFICE DAY 20

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