Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer's Film Slows Down In Week 3 But Maintains Strong Run Overall
Dhurandhar 2 slows in the third week; total crosses Rs 1,031 crore net in India, and Rs 1,622 crore worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 7, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has broken several records at the box office since its release. However, after two weeks of collecting hefty amounts, the film witnessed a downward trend in its collections in the third week. The movie has earned its lowest on Day 19, and Day 20 seems to follow the same pace.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20
As per the data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has so far brought in Rs 8 crore in India on its 20th day. This number, however, is not the final figure of the day as the late-night show figures are yet to be counted.
Now, the film's 20-day net collection has reached Rs 1,031.77 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,235.16 crore. Trade analysts believe the 20-day total could rise to Rs 10-12 crore, depending on night show occupancy.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|Numbers
|Week 1
|Rs 674.17Cr
|Week 2
|Rs 263.65Cr
|Day 16 (3rd Friday)
|Rs 21.55Cr
|Day 17 (3rd Saturday)
|Rs 25.65Cr
|Day 18 (3rd Sunday)
|Rs 28.75Cr
|Day 19 (3rd Monday)
|Rs 10 Cr
|Day 20 (3rd tuesday)
|Rs 8 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 1,031.77 Cr
Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection
Apart from its success at home, Dhurandhar 2 is doing well abroad as well. The spy action thriller has collected over Rs 1622 crore globally.
Dhurandhar 2 Is Now The 4th Highest Grosser In India
Dhurandhar 2 is currently the fourth highest-grossing film in India. Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (Rs 1,742.10 crore) is in third place, followed by Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,788.60 crore). Dangal, featuring Aamir Khan, holds the first position with Rs 1,968.03 crore.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which had earned around Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, which was released on March 19, is about an undercover Indian spy who ventures deep into Karachi, Pakistan, to break through the criminals and political rings. At the same time, he looks for vengeance for the 26/11 attacks and ends up facing more dangers. Besides Ranveer, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor, among others.
Both movies were filmed concurrently. Production commenced in July 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, and wrapped up in October 2025. This movie was filmed in various cities, both in India and Thailand. Among the cities in which the movie was filmed are Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh of India, and Thailand, with some places used to represent scenes set in Pakistan.