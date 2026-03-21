Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh Starrer Races Past Rs 225 Cr Mark Despite Slight Dip
Dhurandhar 2 continues its record-breaking box office run with a massive day 2 collection, strong occupancy, global buzz.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 21, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
Hyderabad: The high-octane spy action thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has taken the box office by storm. Riding on massive pre-release hype, patriotic themes, and a star-studded ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, the film is eyeing major box office records both in the domestic circuit and overseas.
The buzz surrounding the film was unprecedented, reflected clearly in its historic advance bookings. With worldwide pre-sales crossing the Rs 250 crore mark for the opening weekend, the film set a new benchmark for an Indian release. In India alone, advance bookings contributed around Rs 160 crore gross, with nearly Rs 100 crore coming just from the opening day including premiere shows.
The film began its box office journey with strong paid previews (day 0), collecting Rs 43 crore net in India. This early momentum translated into a thunderous opening day (day 1), where the film earned Rs 102.55 crore net, placing it among the biggest opening days in Bollywood history. The occupancy levels remained robust across major circuits, particularly in the Hindi belt, where packed theatres and strong word-of-mouth fueled collections.
On day 2 (Friday), the film witnessed a slight dip, which is expected after a massive opening, but still managed a stellar Rs 80.72 crore net in India. This represented a drop of just over 21 percent, which is considered very steady given the record-breaking day 1 numbers. With this, the total net collection in India after two days stands at Rs 226.27 crore, while the gross collection has surged to approximately Rs 269 crore.
In terms of language-wise performance, the film continues to dominate in Hindi markets, contributing the lion's share of revenue. The South Indian dubbed versions have seen comparatively minimal traction due to limited release scale. On day 2, the Tamil version collected around Rs 0.24 crore, Telugu Rs 0.76 crore, Malayalam Rs 0.01 crore, and Kannada Rs 0.02 crore. Despite this, the film's overall pan-India performance remains extremely strong due to its Hindi dominance.
Occupancy rates have been equally impressive, with reports suggesting over 60 pc average occupancy across shows on day 2, especially in urban multiplexes and mass circuits. The film was released across more than 20,000 shows in India.
Globally, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is on track to become one of the biggest opening weekend grossers in Indian cinema history. Overseas markets, particularly North America, have delivered exceptional numbers, pushing the worldwide total closer to the Rs 300 crore mark in pre-sales alone. The film is now eyeing a Rs 500 crore worldwide gross by the end of its extended opening weekend, a milestone achieved by only a handful of Indian films.
The film has also garnered strong reactions from celebrities. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun praised the film as "an Indian story with international swag," applauding its patriotic appeal and technical brilliance. His endorsement added to the film's already soaring popularity. In response, R. Madhavan expressed gratitude and called the appreciation deeply motivating.
Director Aditya Dhar shared his emotional response to the overwhelming reception, thanking his cast, crew, and producers for their unwavering support. He stated that he felt "overwhelmed" by the audience's love and credited the team's dedication for the film's success. With the Eid weekend ahead, trade analysts expect the film to witness another surge, potentially crossing major box office milestones in record time.
Read More
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