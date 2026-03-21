ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh Starrer Races Past Rs 225 Cr Mark Despite Slight Dip

Hyderabad: The high-octane spy action thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has taken the box office by storm. Riding on massive pre-release hype, patriotic themes, and a star-studded ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, the film is eyeing major box office records both in the domestic circuit and overseas.

The buzz surrounding the film was unprecedented, reflected clearly in its historic advance bookings. With worldwide pre-sales crossing the Rs 250 crore mark for the opening weekend, the film set a new benchmark for an Indian release. In India alone, advance bookings contributed around Rs 160 crore gross, with nearly Rs 100 crore coming just from the opening day including premiere shows.

The film began its box office journey with strong paid previews (day 0), collecting Rs 43 crore net in India. This early momentum translated into a thunderous opening day (day 1), where the film earned Rs 102.55 crore net, placing it among the biggest opening days in Bollywood history. The occupancy levels remained robust across major circuits, particularly in the Hindi belt, where packed theatres and strong word-of-mouth fueled collections.

On day 2 (Friday), the film witnessed a slight dip, which is expected after a massive opening, but still managed a stellar Rs 80.72 crore net in India. This represented a drop of just over 21 percent, which is considered very steady given the record-breaking day 1 numbers. With this, the total net collection in India after two days stands at Rs 226.27 crore, while the gross collection has surged to approximately Rs 269 crore.