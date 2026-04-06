Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Starrer Becomes First Bollywood Film To Breach Rs 1000 Cr Net, Eyes All-Time Worldwide Record
Dhurandhar 2 continues its extraordinary theatrical run, achieving a historic milestone, maintaining strong third-week momentum.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 6, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Hyderabad: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is delivering a massive box office storm and rewriting record books with ease. From its explosive opening day to day 18, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller has shown extraordinary consistency and unmatched momentum. The film has now crossed the historic Rs 1000 crore net mark in India, becoming the first Bollywood film ever to achieve this milestone. With worldwide collections already crossing Rs 1600 crore, the film is not slowing down and continues to aim for even bigger records in the coming days.
The journey began with a phenomenal opening that set the tone for a blockbuster run. The film dominated its first week with a massive Rs 674.17 crore net collection. The momentum continued into the second week, where it added another Rs 263.65 crore. Even in its third weekend, Dhurandhar 2 showed strong growth, proving that audience interest remains high. On day 16, the film collected Rs 21.55 crore, followed by Rs 25.65 crore on day 17. Day 18 saw another jump, with collections reaching Rs 28.75 crore, marking a 12.1 percent growth from the previous day.
With this performance, the total India net collection now stands at Rs 1,013.77 crore. The India gross collection has reached Rs 1,213.74 crore. Overseas markets also continue to contribute significantly. The film earned Rs 7 crore overseas on day 18, pushing the total overseas gross to Rs 392 crore. This takes the worldwide gross collection to a staggering Rs 1,605.74 crore in just 18 days.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection So Far
|Day/Week
|Numbers
|Week 1
|Rs 674.17Cr
|Week 2
|Rs 263.65Cr
|Day 16 (3rd Friday)
|Rs 21.55Cr
|Day 17 (3rd Saturday)
|Rs 25.65Cr
|Day 18 (3rd Sunday)
|Rs 28.75Cr
|Total
|Rs 1,013.77Cr
This remarkable run has helped Dhurandhar 2 break multiple records. It has become the first Bollywood film to cross Rs 1000 crore net in India. The film recorded one of the biggest openings for a Hindi film and became the fastest Hindi film to cross Rs 500 crore. It also created history by crossing Rs 850 crore and Rs 900 crore net in Hindi alone, a feat never achieved before.
The movie has also performed strongly across languages. While Hindi dominates the total collections, the dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam have added valuable numbers, helping the film cross the Rs 1000 crore mark overall. This pan-India appeal has played a major role in its sustained box office performance.
Here’s to Vikash Nowlakha, the eye, the instinct, and the soul behind Dhurandhar.— Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) April 5, 2026
He was the last HOD to come on board Dhurandhar. Just a few days before we began. And knowing how deeply selective he is, that timing meant everything.
It felt less like onboarding a… pic.twitter.com/IFDk7jH06p
Globally, the film is also making headlines. Dhurandhar 2 crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide within its first week. It has already surpassed the lifetime collections of several big Indian hits including RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and many others. The film is now eyeing the lifetime India collections of Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2, and trade experts believe it could cross those marks if the current trend continues.
Interestingly, the film has achieved these numbers without release in major markets like the Gulf and China. Despite missing these territories, Dhurandhar 2 is still competing with the biggest Indian blockbusters worldwide. This makes its performance even more impressive and highlights its strong audience pull across available markets.
The success of Dhurandhar 2 can be attributed to its grand scale, gripping spy narrative, and strong performances. Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, has been widely praised. Director Aditya Dhar has delivered a high-octane action spectacle that continues to attract audiences even in its third week.