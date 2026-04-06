ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Starrer Becomes First Bollywood Film To Breach Rs 1000 Cr Net, Eyes All-Time Worldwide Record

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is delivering a massive box office storm and rewriting record books with ease. From its explosive opening day to day 18, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller has shown extraordinary consistency and unmatched momentum. The film has now crossed the historic Rs 1000 crore net mark in India, becoming the first Bollywood film ever to achieve this milestone. With worldwide collections already crossing Rs 1600 crore, the film is not slowing down and continues to aim for even bigger records in the coming days. The journey began with a phenomenal opening that set the tone for a blockbuster run. The film dominated its first week with a massive Rs 674.17 crore net collection. The momentum continued into the second week, where it added another Rs 263.65 crore. Even in its third weekend, Dhurandhar 2 showed strong growth, proving that audience interest remains high. On day 16, the film collected Rs 21.55 crore, followed by Rs 25.65 crore on day 17. Day 18 saw another jump, with collections reaching Rs 28.75 crore, marking a 12.1 percent growth from the previous day. With this performance, the total India net collection now stands at Rs 1,013.77 crore. The India gross collection has reached Rs 1,213.74 crore. Overseas markets also continue to contribute significantly. The film earned Rs 7 crore overseas on day 18, pushing the total overseas gross to Rs 392 crore. This takes the worldwide gross collection to a staggering Rs 1,605.74 crore in just 18 days. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection So Far