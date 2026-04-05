Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Massive Spike Pushes Total Near Rs 1000 Cr In India, Breaks North America Record
Dhurandhar 2 maintains strong hold on day 17 nearing Rs 1000 Cr India net, challenging all-time Indian box office benchmarks.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 5, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
Hyderabad: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continued its phenomenal box office run on day 17 with a solid jump. The film collected Rs 25.65 Cr on its third Saturday, showing a growth of 19 percent compared to day 16, which had earned Rs 21.55 Cr. This strong upward trend highlights the film's impressive hold and sustained audience interest even in its third week.
With this collection, the total India net has reached Rs 985.02 Cr in just 17 days. The film is now on the verge of entering the prestigious Rs 1000 Cr club domestically. Across 14,172 shows, the movie maintained excellent occupancy levels, particularly in mass circuits and metro cities. The overall India gross now stands at Rs 1,179.30 Cr, further underlining the massive scale of its theatrical success.
A vibe that speaks for itself 💥 #Didi (Sher-E-Baloch) Full video out now— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) April 4, 2026
🔗- https://t.co/x1p0D4IfqU
A Shashwat Sachdev Musical
Book Your Tickets Now.
🔗- https://t.co/9oK8N3aDD6 #DhurandharTheRevenge is now in cinemas worldwide.
Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada |… pic.twitter.com/Ossz1yfF2h
Week-wise Breakdown Shows Consistency
The Ranveer Singh starrer opened to extraordinary numbers and has maintained consistency across weeks. This trend reflects strong word of mouth and repeat viewing value. The third weekend jump suggests that the film could witness another surge on Sunday.
- Week 1 Collection: Rs 674.17 Cr
- Week 2 Collection: Rs 263.65 Cr
- Day 16 (3rd Friday): Rs 21.55 Cr
- Day 17 (3rd Saturday): Rs 25.65 Cr
- Total India Net: Rs 985.02 Cr
Overseas Dominance Continues
Dhurandhar 2 is not just ruling India but also dominating overseas markets. On day 17, the film added Rs 10.00 Cr internationally. This pushed its total overseas gross to Rs 385.00 Cr. Combining domestic and overseas performance, the worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1,564.30 Cr. The film is rapidly moving toward the all-time global benchmarks set by the biggest Indian blockbusters.
The priorities say it all! 💪💯— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) April 4, 2026
Book Your Tickets Now.
🔗- https://t.co/9oK8N3aDD6#DhurandharTheRevenge is now in cinemas worldwide.
Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam@RanveerOfficial @rampalarjun @duttsanjay @ActorMadhavan #AkshayeKhanna #SaraArjun @bolbedibol… pic.twitter.com/UbDdsdFXTi
Historic North America Record
The film has scripted history in North America by crossing the 25 million dollar mark. It has become the first Indian film ever to achieve this milestone. The previous record holder Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had collected around 20.80 million dollars. Dhurandhar 2 also became the fastest Indian film to reach both 15 million and 20 million dollar benchmarks in the region. This extraordinary performance highlights the franchise's global appeal.
A thunderous takeover on @AppleMusic charts! ⚔️💥 pic.twitter.com/zoG3Zols7I— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) April 2, 2026
Ticket Sales Milestone
Another major achievement came through ticket sales. Dhurandhar 2 crossed 15 million tickets sold on BookMyShow, becoming the first Bollywood film to do so. This milestone places it among the most-watched Indian films ever. Only a few mega blockbusters have achieved higher ticket counts, showcasing the film's massive reach across India.
It just plays… and something shifts ❤️🩹 #AakhriIshq Song Out Nowhttps://t.co/x1p0D4INgs— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) March 30, 2026
A Shashwat Sachdev Musical
Book Your Tickets Now.
🔗- https://t.co/9oK8N3bbsE#DhurandharTheRevenge is now in cinemas worldwide
Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam… pic.twitter.com/zM3aHPbgKE
About The Film
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge explores the origin story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his transformation into Hamza Ali Mazari. Set against the backdrop of Lyari's underworld, the narrative follows his rise and mission. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. Yami Gautam also appears in a special cameo.