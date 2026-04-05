ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Massive Spike Pushes Total Near Rs 1000 Cr In India, Breaks North America Record

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continued its phenomenal box office run on day 17 with a solid jump. The film collected Rs 25.65 Cr on its third Saturday, showing a growth of 19 percent compared to day 16, which had earned Rs 21.55 Cr. This strong upward trend highlights the film's impressive hold and sustained audience interest even in its third week.

With this collection, the total India net has reached Rs 985.02 Cr in just 17 days. The film is now on the verge of entering the prestigious Rs 1000 Cr club domestically. Across 14,172 shows, the movie maintained excellent occupancy levels, particularly in mass circuits and metro cities. The overall India gross now stands at Rs 1,179.30 Cr, further underlining the massive scale of its theatrical success.

Week-wise Breakdown Shows Consistency

The Ranveer Singh starrer opened to extraordinary numbers and has maintained consistency across weeks. This trend reflects strong word of mouth and repeat viewing value. The third weekend jump suggests that the film could witness another surge on Sunday.