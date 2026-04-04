ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Weekend Looks Promising As Ranveer's Film Roars Back After Slight Dip

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar: The Revenge featuring Ranveer Singh has made a huge comeback on Day 16 at the ticket window despite witnessing a dip on weekdays. There was a spike in its collection on the third Friday. The spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has been performing well globally. With the latest numbers, the film is now inching closer to a major milestone at the domestic box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16

Based on the statistics released by the industry tracking firm Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 21.55 crore on Day 16 at the Indian box office. The figure marks an increase of 17.8% from Rs 18.30 crore earned by the film on Day 15.

With this, the total net earnings of the film in India stand at Rs 959.57 crore. The total gross earnings of the movie in India have touched Rs 1,148.58 crore. Now, the movie is very close to earning Rs 1000 crore at the Indian domestic box office.

Box Office Breakdown