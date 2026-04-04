Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Weekend Looks Promising As Ranveer's Film Roars Back After Slight Dip
Dhurandhar 2 sees 17.8% jump on Day 16, nears Rs 1000 crore India net, and crosses Rs 1500 crore worldwide with strong weekend momentum.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 4, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
Hyderabad: Dhurandhar: The Revenge featuring Ranveer Singh has made a huge comeback on Day 16 at the ticket window despite witnessing a dip on weekdays. There was a spike in its collection on the third Friday. The spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has been performing well globally. With the latest numbers, the film is now inching closer to a major milestone at the domestic box office.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16
Based on the statistics released by the industry tracking firm Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 21.55 crore on Day 16 at the Indian box office. The figure marks an increase of 17.8% from Rs 18.30 crore earned by the film on Day 15.
With this, the total net earnings of the film in India stand at Rs 959.57 crore. The total gross earnings of the movie in India have touched Rs 1,148.58 crore. Now, the movie is very close to earning Rs 1000 crore at the Indian domestic box office.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|Collection (India Net)
|Week 1
|Rs 674.17 Cr
|Week 2
|Rs 263.65 Cr
|Day 16
|Rs 21.55 Cr
|Total
|Rs 959.37 Cr
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection
Apart from its success at home, Dhurandhar 2 is doing well abroad as well. On Day 16 of its release, the movie made around Rs 5 crores from foreign countries.
Its total overseas collection is Rs 375 crores. When combined with the Indian gross figures, the film's worldwide collection now stands at Rs 1,523.58 crore.
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which had earned around Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, which was released on March 19, is about an undercover Indian spy who ventures deep into Karachi, Pakistan, to break through the criminals and political rings. At the same time, he looks for vengeance for the 26/11 attacks and ends up facing more dangers. Besides Ranveer, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor among others.
Both movies were filmed concurrently. Production commenced in July 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, while wrapping up in October 2025. This movie was filmed in various cities, both in India and Thailand. Among the cities in which the movie was filmed include Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh of India, and Thailand, with some places used to represent scenes set in Pakistan.
READ MORE