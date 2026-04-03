Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh Film Marches Towards Rs 1000 Cr In India
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 stays strong on day 15, continuing its record-breaking march toward Rs 1000 crore milestone in India.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST|
Updated : April 3, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: The box office rampage of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues with no signs of slowing down. The Ranveer Singh starrer has maintained a solid hold even after two weeks, steadily inching closer to the historic Rs 1000 crore mark in India. On day 15, the film collected Rs 17.80 crore net in India, registering only a slight drop from the previous day's Rs 23.25 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 937.32 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 1,122.17 crore.
The worldwide performance remains equally impressive. Overseas, the film added Rs 5 crore on day 15, pushing the international total to Rs 370 crore. This takes the worldwide gross collection to a massive Rs 1,492.17 crore, placing the film within striking distance of the all-time global benchmark.
900 NOT OUT – 'DHURANDHAR 2' BEGINS ITS MARCH TOWARDS ₹ 1000 CR... #DhurandharTheRevenge continues to rewrite the record books... The phenomenal Week 2 business clearly indicates that #Dhurandhar2 is on track to become the first #Hindi film to breach the ₹ 1000 cr mark.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2026
With… pic.twitter.com/ZC4KDV3sjd
Day 0 To Day 15 Box Office Journey
The film opened with strong paid previews, earning Rs 43 crore on day 0. It then stormed the box office with Rs 102.55 crore on its opening day. The momentum continued with Rs 80.72 crore on day 2 and Rs 113 crore on day 3. On day 4, the film collected Rs 114.85 crore, completing a record-breaking extended weekend.
The first Monday saw the expected drop, with Rs 65 crore, but collections remained robust throughout the week, staying in the Rs 40-60 crore range. The second weekend again boosted the numbers, and the film entered its third week on a strong footing. By day 15, the film comfortably crossed Rs 900 crore net in India.
Duniya bhar mein goonj rahi hai naye Hindustan ki dahaad. 🔥— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) April 3, 2026
Day-wise break-up | India
Week 1: ₹690 Cr*
DAY 9: ₹42 Cr*
DAY 10: ₹64 Cr*
DAY 11: ₹71 Cr*
DAY 12: ₹26 Cr*
DAY 13: ₹28 Cr*
DAY 14: ₹21 Cr*
Day 15: ₹19 Cr*
India: ₹961 Cr*
Worldwide GBOC (2 weeks)
India:… pic.twitter.com/jF0uS998P1
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection So Far
|Day/Week
|Collection (India Net)
|Week 1
|Rs 674.17 Cr
|Day 9 (2nd Friday)
|Rs 41.75 Cr
|Day 10 (2nd Saturday)
|Rs 62.85 Cr
|Day 11 (2nd Sunday)
|Rs 68.10 Cr
|Day 12 (2nd Monday)
|Rs 25.30 Cr
|Day 13 (2nd Tuesday)
|Rs 27.75 Cr
|Day 14 (2nd Wednesday)
|Rs 23.25 Cr
|Day 15 (2nd Thursday)
|Rs 17.80 Cr
|Total
|Rs 937.32 Cr
Data source: Sacnilk
Week 2 Holds Strong
In its second week alone, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 242.75 crore in the Hindi belt. Trade analysts have described this as one of the strongest second-week performances for a Hindi film. The film's performance is largely driven by the Hindi market, with only about Rs 20.4 crore contribution from South Indian languages combined.
Despite this, the film has dominated globally and continues to perform strongly in overseas markets. In Australia, it has already become the highest-grossing Indian film, collecting over A$6.37 million in just 11 days. Similar trends have been seen in the UK and Germany, showing the film's wide appeal.
#OneWordReview...#DhurandharTheRevenge: MASTERPIECE.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐️½#Dhurandhar2 is CINEMA AT ITS BEST... Delivers on every front – scale, drama, emotions, action, performances and impact... Take a bow, #AdityaDhar – sure-shot EPIC BLOCKBUSTER. #Dhurandhar2Review
The… pic.twitter.com/IXP9Z36RTI
Records Broken By Dhurandhar 2
The film has rewritten box office history by breaking several major records, including:
- Biggest paid previews in India
- Biggest opening day for a Hindi film
- Biggest extended opening weekend worldwide
- Biggest Friday-Sunday opening weekend (Rs 515 plus crore gross)
- Highest single-day collection (Rs 107 crore net)
- Fastest to Rs 500 crore Hindi net
- Fastest to Rs 1000 crore worldwide
- First Hindi film to hit Rs 100 crore net in a single day twice
- Biggest extended overseas opening weekend
- Fastest to Rs 900 crore Hindi net
- Highest grossing Indian film of 2026 so far
- Only Indian franchise with every film crossing Rs 1000 crore
March Towards Rs 1000 Crore
Trade experts believe the film is on track to become the first Hindi film to breach the Rs 1000 crore net mark in India. With no major releases until mid-April, the film enjoys an open runway at the box office. The movie has also emerged as a strong Hindi franchise success story. The second installment has already surpassed the lifetime collection of the first film within 11 days, highlighting its massive popularity.
The kind of song that owns the moment 🔥#Didi (Sher-E-Baloch) Full video out now— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) April 2, 2026
🔗- https://t.co/x1p0D4INgs
A Shashwat Sachdev Musical
Book Your Tickets Now.
🔗- https://t.co/9oK8N3bbsE#DhurandharTheRevenge is now in cinemas worldwide.@RanveerOfficial @shashwatology… pic.twitter.com/A2GAVDWcki
About The Film
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The film's action-packed narrative and mass appeal have resonated strongly with audiences, especially in North India. With steady weekday collections, strong overseas performance, and minimal competition, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to continue its record-breaking run.