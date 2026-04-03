ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh Film Marches Towards Rs 1000 Cr In India

Hyderabad: The box office rampage of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues with no signs of slowing down. The Ranveer Singh starrer has maintained a solid hold even after two weeks, steadily inching closer to the historic Rs 1000 crore mark in India. On day 15, the film collected Rs 17.80 crore net in India, registering only a slight drop from the previous day's Rs 23.25 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 937.32 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 1,122.17 crore.

The worldwide performance remains equally impressive. Overseas, the film added Rs 5 crore on day 15, pushing the international total to Rs 370 crore. This takes the worldwide gross collection to a massive Rs 1,492.17 crore, placing the film within striking distance of the all-time global benchmark.

Day 0 To Day 15 Box Office Journey

The film opened with strong paid previews, earning Rs 43 crore on day 0. It then stormed the box office with Rs 102.55 crore on its opening day. The momentum continued with Rs 80.72 crore on day 2 and Rs 113 crore on day 3. On day 4, the film collected Rs 114.85 crore, completing a record-breaking extended weekend.

The first Monday saw the expected drop, with Rs 65 crore, but collections remained robust throughout the week, staying in the Rs 40-60 crore range. The second weekend again boosted the numbers, and the film entered its third week on a strong footing. By day 15, the film comfortably crossed Rs 900 crore net in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection So Far