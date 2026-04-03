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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh Film Marches Towards Rs 1000 Cr In India

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 stays strong on day 15, continuing its record-breaking march toward Rs 1000 crore milestone in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST

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Updated : April 3, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The box office rampage of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues with no signs of slowing down. The Ranveer Singh starrer has maintained a solid hold even after two weeks, steadily inching closer to the historic Rs 1000 crore mark in India. On day 15, the film collected Rs 17.80 crore net in India, registering only a slight drop from the previous day's Rs 23.25 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 937.32 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 1,122.17 crore.

The worldwide performance remains equally impressive. Overseas, the film added Rs 5 crore on day 15, pushing the international total to Rs 370 crore. This takes the worldwide gross collection to a massive Rs 1,492.17 crore, placing the film within striking distance of the all-time global benchmark.

Day 0 To Day 15 Box Office Journey

The film opened with strong paid previews, earning Rs 43 crore on day 0. It then stormed the box office with Rs 102.55 crore on its opening day. The momentum continued with Rs 80.72 crore on day 2 and Rs 113 crore on day 3. On day 4, the film collected Rs 114.85 crore, completing a record-breaking extended weekend.

The first Monday saw the expected drop, with Rs 65 crore, but collections remained robust throughout the week, staying in the Rs 40-60 crore range. The second weekend again boosted the numbers, and the film entered its third week on a strong footing. By day 15, the film comfortably crossed Rs 900 crore net in India.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection So Far

Day/WeekCollection (India Net)
Week 1Rs 674.17 Cr
Day 9 (2nd Friday)Rs 41.75 Cr
Day 10 (2nd Saturday)Rs 62.85 Cr
Day 11 (2nd Sunday)Rs 68.10 Cr
Day 12 (2nd Monday)Rs 25.30 Cr
Day 13 (2nd Tuesday)Rs 27.75 Cr
Day 14 (2nd Wednesday)Rs 23.25 Cr
Day 15 (2nd Thursday)Rs 17.80 Cr
TotalRs 937.32 Cr

Data source: Sacnilk

Week 2 Holds Strong

In its second week alone, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 242.75 crore in the Hindi belt. Trade analysts have described this as one of the strongest second-week performances for a Hindi film. The film's performance is largely driven by the Hindi market, with only about Rs 20.4 crore contribution from South Indian languages combined.

Despite this, the film has dominated globally and continues to perform strongly in overseas markets. In Australia, it has already become the highest-grossing Indian film, collecting over A$6.37 million in just 11 days. Similar trends have been seen in the UK and Germany, showing the film's wide appeal.

Records Broken By Dhurandhar 2

The film has rewritten box office history by breaking several major records, including:

  • Biggest paid previews in India
  • Biggest opening day for a Hindi film
  • Biggest extended opening weekend worldwide
  • Biggest Friday-Sunday opening weekend (Rs 515 plus crore gross)
  • Highest single-day collection (Rs 107 crore net)
  • Fastest to Rs 500 crore Hindi net
  • Fastest to Rs 1000 crore worldwide
  • First Hindi film to hit Rs 100 crore net in a single day twice
  • Biggest extended overseas opening weekend
  • Fastest to Rs 900 crore Hindi net
  • Highest grossing Indian film of 2026 so far
  • Only Indian franchise with every film crossing Rs 1000 crore

March Towards Rs 1000 Crore

Trade experts believe the film is on track to become the first Hindi film to breach the Rs 1000 crore net mark in India. With no major releases until mid-April, the film enjoys an open runway at the box office. The movie has also emerged as a strong Hindi franchise success story. The second installment has already surpassed the lifetime collection of the first film within 11 days, highlighting its massive popularity.

About The Film

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The film's action-packed narrative and mass appeal have resonated strongly with audiences, especially in North India. With steady weekday collections, strong overseas performance, and minimal competition, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to continue its record-breaking run.

Read More

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Last Updated : April 3, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST

TAGGED:

RANVEER SINGH DHURANDHAR 2
DHURANDHAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION
DHURANDHAR 2 WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE
DHURANDHAR 2 RECORDS BROKEN
DHURANDHAR 2 BOX OFFICE DAY 15

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