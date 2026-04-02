ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranveer Singh Starrer Inches Toward Massive Rs 1500 Cr Worldwide Mark Despite Dip

Hyderabad: Box office juggernaut Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its dream theatrical run even in its second week. Despite a noticeable drop on day 14, the spy thriller remains unstoppable and has comfortably crossed the Rs 900 crore milestone in India, reinforcing its blockbuster status.

According to Sacnilk data, the film collected Rs 20.10 crore net on day 14, registering a 27.6 percent drop from day 13's Rs 27.75 crore. Even with the dip, the numbers remain strong for a second-week weekday. The film had already amassed Rs 674.17 crore in its first week, followed by steady second-week numbers Rs 41.75 crore (day 9), Rs 62.85 crore (day 10), Rs 68.10 crore (day 11), Rs 25.30 crore (day 12), Rs 27.75 crore (day 13), and now Rs 20.10 crore on day 14. These figures push the week 2 collection to Rs 245.85 crore, highlighting the film's sustained momentum.

With the latest numbers, the total India net collection now stands at Rs 920.02 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 1,101.47 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 7.00 crore on day 14, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 365.00 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 1,466.47 crore, making it one of the biggest global earners in recent times.