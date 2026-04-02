Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranveer Singh Starrer Inches Toward Massive Rs 1500 Cr Worldwide Mark Despite Dip
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 900 crore India net and Rs 1,466 crore worldwide, continuing its blockbuster run despite a drop.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 2, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Box office juggernaut Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its dream theatrical run even in its second week. Despite a noticeable drop on day 14, the spy thriller remains unstoppable and has comfortably crossed the Rs 900 crore milestone in India, reinforcing its blockbuster status.
According to Sacnilk data, the film collected Rs 20.10 crore net on day 14, registering a 27.6 percent drop from day 13's Rs 27.75 crore. Even with the dip, the numbers remain strong for a second-week weekday. The film had already amassed Rs 674.17 crore in its first week, followed by steady second-week numbers Rs 41.75 crore (day 9), Rs 62.85 crore (day 10), Rs 68.10 crore (day 11), Rs 25.30 crore (day 12), Rs 27.75 crore (day 13), and now Rs 20.10 crore on day 14. These figures push the week 2 collection to Rs 245.85 crore, highlighting the film's sustained momentum.
With the latest numbers, the total India net collection now stands at Rs 920.02 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 1,101.47 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 7.00 crore on day 14, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 365.00 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 1,466.47 crore, making it one of the biggest global earners in recent times.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection So Far
|Day/Week
|Collection (India Net)
|Week 1
|Rs 674.17 Cr
|Day 9 (2nd Friday)
|Rs 41.75 Cr
|Day 10 (2nd Saturday)
|Rs 62.85 Cr
|Day 11 (2nd Sunday)
|Rs 68.10 Cr
|Day 12 (2nd Monday)
|Rs 25.30 Cr
|Day 13 (2nd Tuesday)
|Rs 27.75 Cr
|Day 14 (2nd Wednesday)
|Rs 201.0 Cr
|Total
|Rs 920.02 Cr
Data source: Sacnilk
The film has already crossed the lifetime India collections of several major blockbusters. It has overtaken KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 859.70 crore), RRR (Rs 782.20 crore), and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 646 crore). Now, it is eyeing bigger milestones, including Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,030.42 crore) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1,234.10 crore). If the current trend continues, the film could soon challenge these benchmarks.
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In comparison, the sequel has far outperformed its predecessor Dhurandhar, which had earned Rs 437.25 crore net by day 13. However, it still trails slightly behind the pace of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which had collected Rs 952.40 crore net in 13 days.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller features a strong ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The sequel continues the story of undercover operative Hamza Ali Mazari, diving deeper into his rise in Karachi's underworld while exploring his origins. With high-octane action, geopolitical themes, and emotional depth, the film has connected strongly with audiences.