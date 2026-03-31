ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh's Film Holds Steady Despite Weekday Slowdown

Hyderabad: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, continues its remarkable journey at the box office. After witnessing its first major dip on Day 12, the movie is predicted to see a slight growth on its 13th day. Despite the drop, which is quite understandable as films often face a drop in numbers during the weekdays, Dhurandhar 2's overall collection is massive. Below is the film's Day 13 collection so far.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13

As per data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 so far brought in Rs 22.47 crore at the box office in India. The final numbers are expected to go higher as late-night shows are still being counted. Trade analysts believe the 13-day total could touch Rs 30 crore, depending on night show occupancy.

Adding today's figures, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 894.64 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,070.71 crore. Within this week, the Ranveer Singh starrer is projected to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in net collections.

Box Office Breakdown