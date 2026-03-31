Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh's Film Holds Steady Despite Weekday Slowdown
Dhurandhar 2 sees slight Day 13 growth after a dip, nearing Rs 900 crore India net and heading towards Rs 1000 crore milestone this week.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 31, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST|
Updated : March 31, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, continues its remarkable journey at the box office. After witnessing its first major dip on Day 12, the movie is predicted to see a slight growth on its 13th day. Despite the drop, which is quite understandable as films often face a drop in numbers during the weekdays, Dhurandhar 2's overall collection is massive. Below is the film's Day 13 collection so far.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 13
As per data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 so far brought in Rs 22.47 crore at the box office in India. The final numbers are expected to go higher as late-night shows are still being counted. Trade analysts believe the 13-day total could touch Rs 30 crore, depending on night show occupancy.
Adding today's figures, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 894.64 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,070.71 crore. Within this week, the Ranveer Singh starrer is projected to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in net collections.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|Collection (India Net)
|Week 1
|Rs 674.17 Cr
|Day 9 (2nd Friday)
|Rs 41.75 Cr
|Day 10 (2nd Saturday)
|Rs 62.85 Cr
|Day 11 (2nd Sunday)
|Rs 68.10 Cr
|Day 12 (2nd Monday)
|Rs 25.30 Cr
|Day 13 (2nd Tuesday)
|Rs 22.47 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 894.64 Cr
Box Office Data: Sacnilk
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection
Globally, too, the spy action thriller has been collecting well. So far, Dhurandhar 2 has achieved worldwide collections of Rs 1,392.23 crore, according to Sacnilk's data.
About Dhurandhar 2
The film, which was released on March 19, follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who goes deep into Karachi, Pakistan, to infiltrate criminal gangs and political networks. At the same time, he seeks revenge for the 26/11 attacks and faces even bigger threats.
Both parts of the film were shot together. Filming started in July 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, and was completed in October 2025. The movie was filmed in different locations, including Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh in India, and Thailand, with some places used to represent scenes set in Pakistan.