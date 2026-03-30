Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer's Film Sees First Major Dip, Still Marches Towards Rs 1000 Cr In India
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 sees a Day 12 dip but stays strong, nearing Rs 1000 crore India net while crossing Rs 1300 crore globally.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 30, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been breaking box office records ever since its release. The spy action thriller, which had an opening collection of over Rs 100 crore, went on to earn more than Rs 1300 globally within just 11 days. While the collection in total is massive, the film saw its lowest earnings on Day 12.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12
According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 so far earned Rs 15.21 crore at the box office in India. The final numbers are expected to go higher as late-night shows are still being counted. Trade analysts believe the 12-day total could rise to Rs 20-25 crore, depending on night show occupancy.
With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 862.08 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,029.90 crore. The Ranveer Singh starrer will soon cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in net collections.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|Collection (India Net)
|Week 1
|Rs 674.17 Cr
|Day 9 (2nd Friday)
|Rs 41.75 Cr
|Day 10 (2nd Saturday)
|Rs 62.85 Cr
|Day 11 (2nd Sunday)
|Rs 68.10 Cr
|Day 12 (2nd Monday)
|Rs 15.21 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 862.08 Cr
Box Office Data: Sacnilk
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Collection
In the international market, the film has performed exceptionally. Within just 11 days of hitting theatres, Dhurandhar 2 managed to bring in Rs 342 crore overseas, with the total reaching Rs 1365 crore.
About Dhurandhar 2
The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who goes deep into Karachi, Pakistan, to infiltrate criminal gangs and political networks. At the same time, he seeks revenge for the 26/11 attacks and faces even bigger threats.
Both parts of the film were shot together. Filming started in July 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand, and was completed in October 2025. The movie was filmed in different locations, including Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh in India, and Thailand, with some places used to represent scenes set in Pakistan.