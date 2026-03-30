ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer's Film Sees First Major Dip, Still Marches Towards Rs 1000 Cr In India

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has been breaking box office records ever since its release. The spy action thriller, which had an opening collection of over Rs 100 crore, went on to earn more than Rs 1300 globally within just 11 days. While the collection in total is massive, the film saw its lowest earnings on Day 12.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12

According to live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 so far earned Rs 15.21 crore at the box office in India. The final numbers are expected to go higher as late-night shows are still being counted. Trade analysts believe the 12-day total could rise to Rs 20-25 crore, depending on night show occupancy.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 862.08 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 1,029.90 crore. The Ranveer Singh starrer will soon cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in net collections.

Box Office Breakdown